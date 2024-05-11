The Big Picture Sigourney Weaver is in talks for a potential role in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Jon Favreau is directing the project, with Pedro Pascal confirmed to reprise his role as Din Djarin.

The film is set to be released before the Star Wars franchise's 49th anniversary on May 22, 2026.

Sigourney Weaver could land herself in a new science fiction role as she's currently in talks to appear in the next Star Wars film. The Avatar actress could land a potential key role in The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature-length film about Din Djarin and his apprentice, Grogu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, and first reported by Jeff Sneider, not many details about Weaver's potential role have been revealed. At the same time, details about the film's potential plot are still under wraps. The only thing that was confirmed is that Jon Favreau will be directing the project and producing it will be Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian & Grogu was announced back in February 2024 by Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, during an earnings call. So far, Pedro Pascal is the only confirmed actor attached to the project and will be reprising his role as the voice of Din Djarin. It's currently unknown if other cast members, such as Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) will reprise their roles as well for the feature-length film. It was reported that this Star Wars film will be released before the franchise's 49th anniversary.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is a Star Wars movie based on the popular Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian. The show was first released on November 12, 2019, and ran for three seasons. This show led to other Star Wars titles that are connected to this show's story, such as The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, thus creating the 'Mando-verse' timeline in the Star Wars franchise. So far, plans for The Mandalorian season 4 have yet to be confirmed.

Sigourney Weaver's Science-Fiction journey

Image via 20th Century Studios

Weaver has starred in numerous science fiction films throughout her career. While she's known for her roles in James Cameron's Avatar franchise, she has also appeared in the Alien films as Ripley and appeared in every Ghostbusters movie as Dana Barrett. It has been confirmed that Weaver will appear in the rest of the Avatar films, the next one being Avatar 3, which is scheduled to come out in 2025.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. Until then, The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+.

The Mandalorian The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. Release Date November 12, 2019 Cast Pedro Pascal , Carl Weathers , Giancarlo Esposito , Misty Rosas , Temuera Morrison , Omid Abtahi Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

Watch on Disney+