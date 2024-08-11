The Big Picture The Mandalorian and Grogu are being added to the Millenium Falcon ride at Disneyland and Disney World.

A sneak peek of The Mandalorian film was showcased at D23, featuring Mando fighting Snowtroopers and more.

Other Star Wars spin-offs in the works include a Goonies-inspired series and Andor Season 2.

"Hokey religions and Beskar armor are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid." If Han Solo (Harrison Ford) ever got the chance to meet Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), we imagine he might say something along those lines. While that epic team-up might never happen, we are set to get the next big thing with a major update for a significant Star Wars attraction, and as you've probably guessed, it involves The Mandalorian (and his little green adopted son).

In between promoting Fortnite with some of Disney's biggest creative leaders, Star Wars guru Dave Filoni shared an exciting update for an existing Star Wars attraction. Filoni announced that The Mandalorian and Grogu were being added to the Millenium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands present in Disneyland California and Disney World Florida. The news comes just months after new content pertaining to The Mandalorian, Andor, and Ahsoka was added to the original Star Wars ride, Star Tours.

The announcement also comes just a day after Mando and Grogu brought the house down with a sneak peek of their new theatrical feature film — The Mandalorian and Grogu. During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23, writer Dave Filoni and director Jon Favreau showcased some very early yet very exciting footage of the first Star Wars film since Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. The action-packed teaser features more than a few notable sequences and Star Wars deep cuts for longtime fans. In the span of only a few seconds, we get to see Mando fighting Snowtroopers, the return of Star Wars: Rebels fan-favorite Zeb (Steve Blum), and action sequence seen from the perspective of an Imperial Mousedroid, Mando and Grogu riding an AT-RT toward some massive AT-ATs, and Grogu hanging out with Babu Frik.

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' isn't the Only 'Star Wars' Spin-Off in the Works

The Mandalorian and Grogu is an exciting upcoming event, but its not the only Star Wars celebration in the works. Also revealed during D23 were the first looks at the Goonies-inspired series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and the anticipated second season of the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spin-off, Andor. Additionally, the future of Star Wars in feature films is looking more than a little bright. Along with The Mandalorian and Grogu, we can also expect to see another feature film set in the New Republic era, a defintive prequel that shows the rise of the Jedi Order, and the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker.

The Mandalorian and Grogu blasts into theaters on May 22, 2026 — in the meantime, you can stream The Mandalorian on Disney+. And don't miss the rest of our coverage from D23.

The Mandalorian The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. Release Date November 12, 2019 Cast Pedro Pascal , Carl Weathers , Giancarlo Esposito , Misty Rosas , Temuera Morrison , Omid Abtahi Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

