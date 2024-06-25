The Big Picture Giancarlo Esposito hints at the possible return of Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian universe - nothing is off the table.

The Mandoverse expands with new spin-off shows like Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett, creating its own Star Wars entity.

The Mandalorian and Grogu movie is expected in theaters on May 22, 2026 - stay tuned for more updates on Collider.

One of the most menacing Star Wars villains the franchise has ever seen may not be done yet. While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet to promote his upcoming film, MaXXXine, Giancarlo Esposito talked about whether fans could expect to see Moff Gideon again in the Mandoverse. Moff Gideon last appeared in the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian, and seemingly perishes after an explosion blows up the base and little Grogu uses The Force to shield himself and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). When asked what were the odds that Moff Gideon could show up to wreak havoc once more in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, Esposito had this to say:

"Anything is possible. I don't know anything about it at present, but I put out there that if they need me, I'll be there. I love Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and what Disney does with The Mandalorian, and who knows, there may be a moment where I can scoop down and take over once again."

A diplomatic yet exciting answer from Esposito, a performer who has brought some terrifying villains to life over the course of his career — most notably Gus Fring on Breaking Bad. The Golden Rule of deaths in movies and television is that if you don't see a body, you can't consider someone truly dead. It's impossible to rule out that Gideon made a last-second escape, and will somehow return (yes, you were right to read that in your Oscar Isaac voice) to once again make life harder for Din Djarin and his lovable little green companion.

What’s Next in the Mandoverse?

While The Mandalorian started its own contained Star Wars universe, when the show first premiered in 2019, one of its most appealing elements was that it was largely roped off from other corners of the franchise. Now, The Mandoverse has become its own entity, with The Mandalorian airing its third season in 2023, as well as Ahsoka and Boba Fett both receiving spin-off shows. The Book of Boba Fett was divisive among critics and audiences, with many in both camps not a fan of the show deviating from the title character to visit Din and Grogu for two entire episodes. However, Ahsoka drew strong reviews and viewership, and earned a second season to pair with both Star Wars movies Filoni currently has in development.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is expected in theaters on May 22, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all things Star Wars and stream the first three seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

