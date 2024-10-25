Star Wars fandom is having a day! While Daisy Ridley-led film reportedly lost its writer Steven Knight, there’s still hope for joy as Puck reports, the Pedro Pascal-led The Mandalorian and Grogu movie has wrapped production. Fans are very excited for the upcoming feature which will elaborate on the Disney+ series and the story of Din Djarin and his force-wielding adopted son Grogu.

Details about the project are kept tightly under wraps with no leaks or set images thanks to the use of Volume technology for filming. The movie was first announced by Disney chief Bob Iger during the earnings call in February, earlier this year. The production began in July and as per the latest report filming has evidently run smoothly, with no issues. Directed by Marvel and Star Wars vet Jon Favreau, the movie is on track for a release date of May 2026, with ample time for post-production.

What Do We Know About ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Movie

While plot details are scarce, an educated guess would be that the film will pick up where we left off in the third season of The Mandalorian, which saw Din finally retired with Grogu in his tow. The film will also bring back some familiar characters and storylines introduced in the previous three seasons, including Bo-Katan Kryze’s (Katee Sackhoff) attempts to rebuild the Mandalorian homeworld, and ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her quest to find the lost Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen.

While there are no confirmed cast announcements, Sigourney Weaver previously confirmed her role in the upcoming film sharing, "I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu," said Weaver. "I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day.” It’ll be fascinating to see what Weaver is up to in the upcoming film. Another name that comes to mind for The Mandalorian fans is big bad Moff Gideon, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito, who previously played coy about his return before the filming began, saying, "Anything is possible. I don't know anything about it at present, but I put out there that if they need me, I'll be there. I love Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and what Disney does with The Mandalorian, and who knows, there may be a moment where I can scoop down and take over once again."

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released on May 22, 2026. The series is streaming now on Disney+.