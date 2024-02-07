The Big Picture The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the first Star Wars film to launch ahead of previously-confirmed films, set for a 2026 release.

Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as Din Djarin alongside Grogu, setting up the plot in the upcoming fourth season of the series.

Dave Filoni will helm a movie connected to The Mandalorian that aims to unify storylines from current and upcoming series in the Star Wars universe.

There was stunning news in a galaxy far, far away with the shock announcement last month that Disney+'s flagship television series, The Mandalorian, would be getting its own feature film, entitled The Mandalorian & Grogu. Disney chief Bob Iger, during an earnings call this afternoon, disclosed to shareholders that a new slate of Star Wars films, a number of which have already been announced, would be coming, with The Mandalorian & Grogu leading the way, as a release date has been set for 2026. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the first Star Wars film to launch ahead of the previously-confirmed films.

The film will see Pedro Pascal reprise his role as Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian alongside Grogu, his "foundling" and adopted child, whom he met in the pilot episode of the series. There is also still a fourth season of the series to come, which is primed to set up the plot for the film.

In April 2023, an announcement at Star Wars Celebration revealed that Dave Filoni, the newly appointed Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, would also be helming a movie of his own, which would be part of the network of stories connected to this film. This Filoni movie aims to unify the storylines from the current era of interlinked series, including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and the yet-to-be-released Skeleton Crew.

Where Did We Leave 'The Mandalorian'?

The plot of The Mandalorian is certainly up in the air at the moment, following the conclusion of the third season which provided both a definitive conclusion, and an open-ended denouement. While Bo-Katan (portrayed by Katee Sackhoff) successfully brought the Mandalorians together under her leadership, aiming to restore their lost homeland, Din and Grogu chose a peaceful existence on a farm, far from the battles involving darksabers or Jedi Masters. Although the anticipated comeback of Grand Admiral Thrawn (played by Lars Mikkelsen) might be reserved for Filoni's upcoming film, it doesn't mean that a menace akin to Moff Gideon's Shadow Council won't prompt Din into embarking on one final journey. Or, more accurately, what might be his penultimate adventure.

The other films currently announced by Disney are set in both the distant past and the near future — James Mangold's movie focused on the dawn of the Jedi, and the Daisy Ridley-led Rey movie from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Fascinating as they are, we now start the new era with The Mandalorian.

This is the way.All three seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+.