One of Hollywood's biggest names is getting ready to enter a galaxy far, far away, as Sigourney Weaver will play a role in Disney and Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. Plot details about the project remain frozen in carbonite, but the sci-fi legend recently shed some light on who she will be playing in the film — and what is was like getting to work with everyone's favorite green baby.

"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie," Weaver told Total Film. "And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series." Rumors have swirled about who Weaver might be playing — while she didn't reveal this outright, she did provide a few clues:

"I play a wonderful character who is, you know, in a position of authority. And I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim where all the bad stuff happens."

'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Will Continue Din Djarin's Story