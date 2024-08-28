Sci-fi queen and Academy Award nominee, Sigourney Weaver has confirmed her appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu, the upcoming Star Wars feature in a new interview with Deadline. Weaver is one of the few names attached to this Lucasfilms project, as so far, only Pedro Pascal has been confirmed to appear in the movie.

In the interview, the Avatar actress was asked what her next role was, and she revealed that it was the upcoming Star Wars feature. Back in May, it was reported that Weaver was in talks with Lucasfilm about a potential appearance for an unknown role, and recently, she said that she had met Din Djarin's latest apprentice. "I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu," said Weaver. "I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I’m filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year."

Weaver has starred in numerous science fiction projects throughout her acting career, including Ghostbusters, Alien, and most recently, James Cameron's Avatar. Outside of sci-fi, the actress has appeared in other projects, including Finding Dory, The Cabin in the Woods, and most recently, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. It has been confirmed that Weaver will return in future Avatar films, and will be appearing in Dust Bunny and The Gorge.

What Do We Know about ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu?'

Image via Disney+

The Mandalorian & Grogu was announced back in February 2024 by Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, during an earnings call. So far, the plot for the feature has yet to be revealed, but it's likely to take place after the events of The Mandalorian Season 3.

It was reported that this Star Wars film is scheduled to be released before the franchise's 49th anniversary and will star Pascal as Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian). So far not many cast members have been announced, and it's currently unknown if other Mandalorian staples, like Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) will reprise their roles. However, it was recently confirmed that Temuera Morrison will not be reprising his role as Boba Fett in the upcoming feature.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be directed by Jon Favreau. Meanwhile, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni will be producing the feature.

The Mandalorian and Grogu doesn't have an official release date. So until then, you can watch the actress in her latest role in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, now available to stream on Prime Video. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.