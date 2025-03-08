A major update is coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and this time, Din Djarin and Grogu are along for the ride. Announced during The Future of World-Building at Disney panel at SXSW, the new mission is set to debut on May 22, 2026, which just so happens to coincide with the theatrical release of The Mandalorian & Grogu. During a panel at SXSW today, the creator of the series—and Disney Legend—Jon Favreau joined Imagineers Leslie Evans and Asa Kalama to reveal how the new Smugglers Run mission is going to buold on Mando's storyline within the film, but without directly retelling it.

“This isn’t going to retell what happens in the movie – it’s more like participating in something that’s happening just off-camera from what you see in the film."

While we don't know the specific story of the ride, the mission will take guests to planets and locations that tie into the movie's events, so it'll feel like a peripheral part of the plot, which is fun. And in order to keep it authentic to the vibe of The Mandalorian & Grogu, the Imagineering team worked directly with Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni to craft the experience. In fact, they even filmed new scenes for the attraction on the set of the upcoming movie, which adds another level of immersion for fans. We might even get to find ourselves soaring over Cloud City on Bespin, but Disney has yet to confirm the full list of destinations.

Alongside the ride update, Disney is bringing BDX droids—previously exclusive to Disneyland—to more parks, including Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. Those fun little droids will also play a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is another nice way of continuing the synergy between real life and what we see on screen. Additionally, Otto, the Anzellan droid mechanic (first seen in The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian Season 3), will have a role in maintaining the BDX droids as they arrive at new locations. We're unsure if Otto is receiving a massive pay bump for his increased responsibilities but it would only be fair if he did.

The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026, so if you happen to be at Smuggler's Run that day, jump aboard. Stay tuned to Collider for more Star Wars updates.