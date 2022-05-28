Even though the Star Wars Celebration had exciting news for fans of other franchises like Indiana Jones and Willow, the focus of the event was, of course, a galaxy far, far away. With so much content regarding the franchise’s future, it’s easy to miss some things that were revealed on each panel. So check out all this information that we’ve compiled on the Lucasfilm panel regarding the future of Star Wars-related titles:

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The panel for the new original Disney+ series was kicked off with the arrival of stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. The return of the duo is heavily celebrated by fans, since they play two of the franchise’s fan-favorites: McGregor embodies the title character and master Jedi, and Christensen is none other than iconic super-villain Darth Vader. Set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the story follows Obi-Wan dealing with the consequences of his defeat and Anakin Skywalker’s rise to power on the dark side.

On the panel, McGregor praised Christensen, revealed he recently re-watched the trilogy that both of them star in, and had a lot of nice words to say about his fellow actor:

"And then of course once Hayden came in that relationship is very special in the trilogy, but also in my life. I love Hayden and it was so nice to work with him when he was fresh, like an 18, 19-year-old actor. I'd done the first one, and I'd done good handful of movies by the time we'd started Episode 2. For Hayden, he was just totally fresh, and passionate, and breaking down the scenes, doing all his homework, and it was great to work with him."

Attendees of the panel were then surprised with the premiere of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which you can stream now on Disney+.

RELATED: 'Andor' Trailer Teases Diego Luna's Rebellious Beginnings

Andor – Season 1

Another highly anticipated prequel series got its first look during the Star Wars Celebration event. A new poster was revealed by series leading actor Diego Luna, who reprises his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor. In addition, the first teaser trailer was unveiled, and it reveals the grim tone of the series. Series showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that the show happens during a time when “hope is a very, very fragile flickering flame and people are trying to hang on to it, but it’s not looking good.”

Andor is set five years before the tragic and revolutionary events of Rogue One. The series will explore an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue. We’ll also see a very different Cassian Andor, who was a selfish nihilist before embarking on a path that turned him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire.

The panel also revealed when Andor debuts: In late summer, on August 31. The series will feature 12 episodes, and even though Season 2 hasn’t been officially announced, production of Season 2 starts later this year.

Ahsoka - Season 1

The crowd went crazy when filmmaker Jon Favreau revealed he had come straight from the set of Ahsoka, whose production started earlier this month. He was joined by Dave Filoni, who announced he’s directing some episodes of the series. The highlight of the panel was the appearance of Rosario Dawson, who plays the title character Ahsoka Tano and sent a video greeting all Star Wars fans present at the event.

Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi knight as she investigates an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic. The upcoming series is slated for a 2023 release, and, much like other Star Wars-related series, it will be exclusive to Disney+.

The Mandalorian – Season 3

Favreau and Filoni stayed to talk about Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which Favreau also writes. They invited series star Katee Sackhoff to reveal her character Bo-Katan’s return and then unveiled an event-only teaser trailer. The footage reveals the next season will focus on Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) journey of forgiveness after the removal of his helmet. Din will also reunite with the Armorer (Emily Swallow), and the trailer teased the return of Carl Weathers, Paul Sun-Huyng Lee, Amy Sedaris, and Omid Abtahi.

Last but not least, the release window for The Mandalorian Season 3 was revealed: We can expect to continue our journey to and through Mandalore in February 2023.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

And then… more Favreau and Filoni? The duo had a third announcement to make: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a new and upcoming Disney+ series created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. The series had been previously hinted, but with no details whatsoever. Now we know it’s taking shape with Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) at the front.

Set in the New Republic era, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is about a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home. The project is a perfect fit for Watts, who has experience with stories featuring kids in way over their heads, the biggest example being Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy.

As he revealed the upcoming project, Watts stated they have been working on the series for a “really long time”, and even though it’s a story about 10-year-old kids, it’s not necessarily targeted at that audience. Watts and Filioni then provided a glimpse into the series’ concept art, which shows four kids against the outline of a giant spaceship. Law’s role in the series is yet to be disclosed.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023, so it may be a while before we get some meatier content to dig in.

