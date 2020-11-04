Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Get a ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Mash-Up In This Anime Opening Sequence

Need a break from doomscrolling? Well, here you go. The Mandalorian is a series chock full of references to the films and TV shows which precede it, but more people tend to note its similarities to classic Westerns — not the iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop (which heavily incorporated the concept of the “space cowboy”).

Perhaps that’ll change, now that French animator Malec has created a remarkable mash-up of Cowboy Bebop‘s hyper-jazzy opening credits with that special Mandalorian vibe we’ve all come to cherish.

The music is a perfect blend of Ludwig Göransson‘s Emmy-winning score and Yoko Kanno‘s own banger of an opening theme song for the Sunrise anime, while the video introduces us to animated versions of characters like Cara Dunn (Gina Carano), Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and of course Mando himself (Pedro Pascal).

This video is admittedly almost two weeks old (an eternity in Internet years), but honestly it’s the sort of good wholesome content we’re all currently craving right now and who couldn’t use a break from gazing into the abyss of election coverage on cable news? Especially when you get a look at this extremely cute take on Baby Yoda.

