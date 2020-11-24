In Season 2, Episode 4 of The Mandalorian, that Disney+ Star Wars show you may have heard of, Baby Yoda comes across a student in a classroom, a student which has some tasty looking blue cookies. Before the student can decide whether to share them with The Child, he uses his burgeoning Force powers to lift and steal those dang cookies for himself! What a damn rascal, always eating things that don't belong to him! And if you, like me, looked at those cookies and thought to yourself, "I, too, would like to steal and eat those dang cookies for myself," you are in luck.

Williams Sonoma, that store with goods tailor-made for the bougie wine-lover inside of all of us, is selling "Nevarro Nummies Macarons", a series of artisanal, blue cookies officially tied in to The Mandalorian — proof after the Season 1 debacle of not having enough Baby Yoda merchandise that Disney will never make that mistake again. If you've never had a macaron, they're light, fluffy, creme-filled, and very tasty. This particular Star Wars take uses a classic vanilla for its flavor, and I am salivating just typing it up. Are they worth $50 for six of them? I, simply, will leave that light side/dark side decision to you.

This all, of course, begs the follow-up question: When can I buy and consume the blue space cow milk Luke chugged in The Last Jedi? Preferably from the teet itself? I'll take my answer in my DMs.

Buy The Mandalorian Nevarro Nummies macarons from Williams Sonoma here, and check out the official description of the treats below.

Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies™. For authentic galactic flavor, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling.

