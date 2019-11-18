This Character From ‘The Mandalorian’ Made Werner Herzog Cry & Honestly Same

0

Thanks to Disney+‘s newest original series The Mandalorian, the world has baby Yoda fever and it’s not hard to see why. The reveal of an impossibly adorable baby Yoda (officially referred to as “The Child” in the Star Wars canon but let’s be real here: it’s a behbeh Yoda) at the end of the series premiere and repeat displays of adorableness in Episode 2 have made this little green guy a household name. Baby Yoda’s powers of cuteness are so overwhelming, in fact, that its mere existence made another cast member on The Mandalorian, the one and only Werner Herzog, get a little misty-eyed.

The documentarian, actor, and grandpa who sneaks you Werther’s candies before dinner revealed in a recent interview that the mere sight of the baby Yoda puppet on the Mandalorian set made him well up. Speaking with Variety in a red carpet interview at the premiere event for The Mandalorian, Herzog shared: “I’ve seen it on the set, and it’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreakingly beautiful. I saw two technicians operating it remote. One was for the eyes and the mouth, and the other one was for other facial expressions. It’s a phenomenal technical achievement and beyond the technological achievement, it’s heartbreaking.”

After pressed to explain why he characterized baby Yoda as “heartbreaking,” Herzog demurred, “I don’t know,” but then attempted to explain with, “On the set, it looked absolutely convincing. It made you cry when you saw it.”

Listen, Mr. Herzog, I get it. I, like so many others who are watching The Mandalorian, have fallen hard for baby Yoda merely based on its cuteness. Those big eyes, the oversized robe, the white peach fuzz for hair, the earnest attempts to use the Force when it sees the Mandalorian in trouble… my friends, I die of joy each and every time. Baby Yoda isn’t just the breakout star of The Mandalorian; it’s a thing of beauty, perhaps the best character ever created in the Star Wars universe (yeah, I said it). And if you don’t believe me, then take one final, long look at baby Yoda and tell me it isn’t the most precious creature in the Galaxy.

New episodes of The Mandalorian drop (for the most part!) every Friday on Disney+.