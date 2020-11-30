If there is one thing fans have been dying to know since The Mandalorian premiered back in 2019, it is Baby Yoda's (technically referred to as "The Child") true name. In the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, "The Jedi," Baby Yoda's name was finally revealed to be Grogu. The moment played out very casually in the episode, with famed Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) saying Baby Yoda's name while relaying his backstory to the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal). But how exactly did The Mandalorian team choose the name "Grogu" and when was that name decided on?

Luckily for us, The Mandalorian executive producer, writer, and director Dave Filoni was able to tell Vanity Fair all about Baby Yoda's true name origins. According to Filoni, the name has been known for a while, thanks to showrunner Jon Favreau, and Filoni's conversations with Favreau led to an idea about how exactly the big moment should play out. Per Filoni: "The name has been around for a while. Jon [Favreau] told me early on in Season 1 what it would be, which made me start to think about how people could learn the name. This gave me the idea that Ahsoka, who is very compassionate, would be able to connect with the child, and that without words they could probably communicate through memories and experiences. Through that connection, she learns the name and then tells Mando and the audience."

Image via Disney+

While the simultaneously momentous and understated revelation of Baby Yoda's name is important in "The Jedi," it doesn't do much in the way of telling us about his species or his possible connections to prequel trilogy characters Yoda and Yaddle, who also seem to be members of his kind. As Filoni continued to explain to VF, Ahsoka is the big link, narratively, and that's why her introduction into the story is so important (other than the fact that Ahsoka appearing in The Mandalorian is straight-up incredible).

"I thought one of the most compelling things about introducing Ahsoka is that she is one of the few, few people that we could encounter in a story and she would say, 'All right. I met someone like him. I've only ever seen one other being like this.' I had to stop myself from doing something ridiculous like have her say, 'Is that a Yoda baby?' It almost demands to be said."

Filoni also explained to VF why "The Jedi" episode not only reveals Baby Yoda's true name but also goes into his backstory before he met the Mandalorian. Again, Ahsoka is the key thanks to her psychic, Force-related link fostering a connection to Baby Yoda's mind. Filoni explained, "I felt that if anyone would know or understand The Child's history it would be Ahsoka. She has such a long history as well. By having her relate the story it also helps the viewer to understand some of her own backstory. This is similar to when Obi-Wan tells Luke about his father's history. Through the story about Anakin, you are getting a look at Obi-Wan and his backstory as well. A lot of the campfire scene, as I call it, is shaped around that scene between Obi-Wan and Luke in A New Hope."

Image via Star Wars

Filoni's comments also seem to get at why Ahsoka was introduced so late in The Mandalorian Season 2. It's not just that she is a compassionate individual, but she is someone who provides a necessary connection to the Jedi order's past. Bringing her into the story in The Mandalorian is not just a fun bonus for fans, but it helps bring some momentum to Baby Yoda's otherwise stagnant Season 2 story. In doing so, the plot of The Mandalorian can move forward as we get a better sense of who Baby Yoda is and why the Mandalorian is doing what he does to protect him. So, even though Baby Yoda's name has been known for a while thanks to Filoni and Favreau, it seems we have Ahsoka to thank for making that big Baby Yoda name moment happen.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Disney+. New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere every Friday through December 18. Get even more Disney+ updates here.

Share Share Tweet Email

Collider Is Moderating an Exclusive Russo Brothers Panel at CCXP Worlds Learn new info on ‘Cherry’ with Tom Holland, the ‘Extraction’ sequel, ‘The Gray Man’ with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and more