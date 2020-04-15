‘The Mandalorian’ Gets 8-Episode Documentary Series on Disney Plus

While Disney+ rummages around for fresh content, they’ve decided to tide over Star Wars fans by offering them a docuseries for The Mandalorian. The upcoming Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be an 8-episode behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show. While The Mandalorian is a pretty light series all things considered (he does a job, Baby Yoda looks cute, rinse, repeat), it made some strides in its use of technology, and I’d happily watch an entire episode just on how they used giant video walls to create a new kind of volume for the production. Of course, I imagine people will happily watch an entire episode on the creation of Baby Yoda.

Here’s the official description for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The series premieres on May 4th.