‘The Mandalorian’ Gets 8-Episode Documentary Series on Disney Plus

While Disney+ rummages around for fresh content, they’ve decided to tide over Star Wars fans by offering them a docuseries for The Mandalorian. The upcoming Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be an 8-episode behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show. While The Mandalorian is a pretty light series all things considered (he does a job, Baby Yoda looks cute, rinse, repeat), it made some strides in its use of technology, and I’d happily watch an entire episode just on how they used giant video walls to create a new kind of volume for the production. Of course, I imagine people will happily watch an entire episode on the creation of Baby Yoda.
Here’s the official description for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The series premieres on May 4th.
In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars — Monday, May 4 — “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.
“’Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”
Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.
“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will premiere three days after “The Mandalorian” will wrap its first season in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland. New episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will stream every Friday on Disney+.