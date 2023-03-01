From Boba Fett to Luke Skywalker, the supporting cast for 'The Mandalorian' is what really brings the show to life.

Throughout the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, fans meet many interesting characters. Aside from the two main characters, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, several of these characters play a major role in the events that unfold throughout the show. With the upcoming release of The Mandalorian Season 3, now is an excellent time to review some of the best supporting characters.

From Moff Gideon to Boba Fett himself, these characters have either helped or hindered the journey of Din and Grogu. While they may not have the same kind of exposure as the series leads, they still shaped the show into what it is today.

1 Peli Motto

Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) managed a hangar at the Mos Eisley spaceport on Tatooine. Following the fall of the Empire, Peli worked on repairing and refueling starships. She often found herself compassionate toward her customers.

This trait made Peli a good friend of Din Djarin. After repairing Din’s ship, the Razor Crest, Peli allowed Din to search for work to repay her. She even watched over Grogu while Din found and completed a bounty! Shortly after his first visit, Din returned to Tatooine and visited Peli for information on other Mandalorians.

2 Migs Mayfeld

Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) found work as a mercenary following the fall of the Empire. During one mission, he attempted to betray Din Djarin, failed, and was captured and sent to a New Republic prison. Din later sought out Mayfeld’s assistance against an Imperial facility, to which Mayfeld became a significant ally. During the mission, Mayfeld aided in the destruction of the facility.

Mayfeld’s character development is exceptional. He began as a hired mercenary who only cared about getting paid. However, after infiltrating the Imperial facility on Morak, Mayfeld proved that he cared about his allies. When he shot and killed Imperial General Valin Hess during the mission, he proved that he no longer had a connection to the Empire.

3 Greef Karga

Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) served as an agent of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild. He gave a job to track down Grogu to Din, leading to the inseparable bond that fans know today. Eventually, Karga lost control of Nevarro City and reached out to Din for aid in reclaiming it. The city was liberated, and Karga was made High Magistrate.

Without Karga’s involvement with the Bounty Hunters’ Guild, Din would have never met Grogu. This led to the liberation of Nevarro City and Karga’s promotion to High Magistrate. Nevarro City became a safe haven for Din and Grogu, all thanks to Greef Karga.

4 Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan's (Katee Sackhoff) long history in Star Wars goes back to The Clone Wars. By the time of The Mandalorian, she had lost her position as the ruler of Mandalore and wielder of the Darksaber to Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Her objective was to reclaim that title and weapon. Thanks to Din Djarin, Bo-Katan successfully located Gideon and the Darksaber. However, the ensuing battle led to Din becoming the ruler of Mandalore, robbing Bo-Katan of her prize.

Bo-Katan became a crucial ally to Din in his plan to defeat and arrest Moff Gideon. Gideon’s arrest put Mandalorians back on a path to restore their home world. Even though Bo-Katan did not become the next ruler, she still played a major role in Gideon’s defeat.

5 Fennec Shand

The collapse of the Empire left bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as a wanted fugitive. Eventually, Din Djarin took a job hunting down Shand on Tatooine. The encounter resulted in Shand being shot and left for dead. However, before she could succumb to her injury, Shand was rescued by Boba Fett. She made a full recovery and decided to stay with Fett as he worked to take power on Tatooine.

Another enemy-turned-ally to Din, Shand would eventually help Din rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon. During the assault on Gideon’s light cruiser, she aided in defeating many of the stormtroopers on board. Helping to clear the area, Shand and the other allies enabled Din to rescue Grogu and arrest Gideon.

6 Boba Fett

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is one of the original Star Wars characters, dating back to The Empire Strikes Back. During The Mandalorian, he swore a promise to Din Djarin that, in exchange for the return of his armor, he would ensure Grogu’s safety. Shortly after, Grogu was kidnapped by Gideon. But Fett had given his word, and he stuck by it until Grogu was with Din once again.

Fett transformed his life from a hired gun to a man of honor. He no longer accepted jobs merely for credits. Instead, he desired to be respected by others. He proved this desire to Din by sticking with the Mandalorian until Grogu was safely back with him. Fett could then focus on his personal priorities, such as taking over Tatooine, as seen in the fanservice-laden showThe Book of Boba Fett.

7 Dr. Pershing

Little is known about Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi). What is known is that he played a major role in the Imperial Remnant’s desire to study Grogu. During the events of The Mandalorian, Pershing was a key figure in Moff Gideon’s hunt for Grogu. His knowledge of cloning made him extremely valuable.

As the events of The Mandalorian unfold, Pershing might play a part in this cloning operation. Fans are still left with questions about why Gideon wanted Grogu’s blood, and Pershing may be the one to answer that. He can be seen in the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, speculating that fans will finally get those answers soon.

Serving as the main antagonist throughout The Mandalorian and one of Star Wars' most terrifying villains, Moff Gideon led an Imperial Remnant in the Outer Rim as he searched for Grogu, desiring to study the child's abilities. When Gideon finally kidnapped Grogu on Tython, Din Djarin leads a rescue mission. Din's mission was successful, and Gideon was arrested and sent to the New Republic for trial.

Gideon's hunt for Grogu led Din to meet the child in the first place. He also wielded the Darksaber, making him a prime target to anyone who wished to rule Mandalore. The duel between Gideon and Din at the end of Season 2 resulted in Din defeating Gideon and taking the Darksaber, accidentally becoming the ruler of Mandalore in the process.

9 Ahsoka Tano

By the time of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) had left her role as a Jedi, instead focusing on her own path with the Force. Her past, however, led Din Djarin to track her down and ask her to train Grogu. Ahsoka refused and instead directed Din to Tython, where Grogu could find another Jedi. These events led Jedi Master Luke Skywalker to find and begin training Grogu.

Without Ahsoka, Din could not have come in contact with Luke Skywalker. During Season 2, fans also learn that Ahsoka is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn. With the new show Ahsoka coming this year, many fans speculate that Thrawn could be the antagonist of the new show.

10 Luke Skywalker

Son of the Chosen One and Jedi Master to restore the Order, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) finds himself building a new Jedi Temple after the fall of the Empire. When he hears a calling from Grogu on Tython, Luke tracks the child down to train him as a Jedi, saving the lives of Din Djarin and his allies in the process.

Din’s goal in Season 2 is to reunite Grogu with the Jedi. This goal culminates when the pair are united with Luke. These events also lead Din to become the ruler of Mandalore. Now that he has found Luke, Din can focus on ruling over Mandalore in the upcoming season.

