Hot Toys just announced expanding The Mandalorian figures collection with Bo-Katan and the Nites Owls warriors Koska Reeves and Axe Woves. Bo-Katan was first introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series before showing up in live-action for the first time in Season Two of The Mandalorian.

The new hyper-realistic 1/6th scale figures are made in the image of The Mandalorian cast, with Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves, and Simon Kassianides as Axe Woves. The Nite Owls are a faction fighting for the control of the Darksaber and the right to rule Mandalore – the Mandalorians ancient planet, which got burned to the ground by the forces of the Empire.

In Season Two of The Mandalorian, the Nite Owls help defeat Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Still, Bo-Katan ultimately fails to recover the Darksaber, which is now in possession of protagonist Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Din won the right to carry the black lightsaber after besting Moff Gideon, which might put him in Bo-Katan’s path to Mandalore’s throne in Season Three. That’s because, considering how Din just came back for the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett carrying the Darksaber, it’s likely that the sword remains at the center of next season’s plot.

While little is known about the future of the Nite Owls in Disney+’s Star Wars universe, Season Three of The Mandalorian went into production last year. If we consider that Din just became a big part of The Book of Boba Fett, it shouldn’t take long for Disney+ to reveal when the third season will finally premiere. And if the Darksaber indeed remains a big part of The Mandalorian’s lore, we should expect Bo-Katan and the Nite Owls to return sooner than later.

A complete list of what comes with each figure can be found below:

The 1/6 Scale Koska Reeves Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves in Star Wars: The Mandalorian series

One newly crafted Koska Reeves Mandalorian helmet with articulated rangefinder

One newly developed and individually hand-painted head sculpt with highly accurate facial expression and skin texture

Dark brown braided hair (sculpted)

Specially applied distressed effects and weathering on armor, weapons, and accessories

1/6 scale body with over 26 points of articulation

7 interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options

One Mandalorian armored vest

One jetpack (non-detachable)

One pair of gauntlets

One long-sleeved shirt

One brown belt with pouches and pistol holsters

One pair of blue knee guards with weathering effects

One pair of gray/green pants

One pair of brown boots

One rifle

One blaster pistol

One wired grappling hook

Two booster fire effect accessories (attachable to jetpack)

One flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

Specially designed dynamic display figure stand with character nameplate and backdrop

The 1/6 Scale Axe Woves Figure features:

An authentic and detailed likeness of Axe Woves as he appeared in Star Wars: The Mandalorian series

A newly crafted Axe Woves Mandalorian helmet with articulated rangefinder

Specially applied distressed effects and weathering on armor, weapons, and accessories

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulations

6 interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options

One Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects

One pair of blue gauntlets with weathering effects

One long-sleeved shirt

One belt with pouches and pistol holsters

One pair of blue knee guards with weathering effects

One pair of brown pants with thigh guards

One pair of black boot covers

One pair of dark brown boots

One blaster pistol

One jetpack with distressed / weathering effects (equipped with magnetic function)

Two booster fire effect accessories (attachable to jetpack)

Specially designed dynamic figure display stand with character nameplate and backdrop

The new Hot Toy Bo-Katan is expected to ship between April and June. Both Koska Reeves and Axe Woves figures will arrive one year later, between April and June of 2023. The Bo-Katan figure retails for $285, Koska Reeves retails for $270, and Axe Woves for $235. You can check the figures’ prototype images and the description of all the features announced by Hot Toys below. Check out the images of these new Bo-Katan and Nite Owls figures below:

