If the latest episode of The Mandalorian proved anything, it’s that Star Wars is very much still obsessed with Boba Fett, a figure whose inglorious origins gave way to one of the most beloved characters in the entire galaxy. But why is Star Wars still obsessed with the terse bounty hunter? Or, in the immortal words of recently-unfrozen-from-carbonite Han Solo, “Boba Fett? Boba Fett? Where?”

In 1978, we got our first look at Boba Fett in The Star Wars Holiday Special. Designed by Joe Johnston with input from Ralph McQuarrie, he was initially thought of as something of a super stormtrooper, complete with all-white armor. (An all-white version of Boba Fett has been a staple of collector’s edition action figures and statues for years.) He rode a dinosaur, he spoke with a decidedly flat, non-New Zealand accent (a bit of dialogue that was sampled years later by DJ Shadow and James Lavelle’s UNKLE project), it was all very iconic. A year later an action figure of the character was part of a Kenner mail-in program, but the toy would quickly become one of the most valuable and sought-after collectibles in all of Star Wars-dom when it was recalled after worries about the rocket that he launched from his jetpack blinding children. Even before his first on-screen appearance, the character was dripping with mystique.

In 1980 he would debut, for real this time, in The Empire Strikes Back, as one of a handful of bounty hunters (along with IG-88 and Bossk) that Darth Vader would dispatch to track and apprehend the Rebels. Using his very cool ship the Slave I, he followed the Millennium Falcon and wound up helping Darth Vader bring the Rebels in on Bespin. For a character with only a handful of lines (“As you wish,” “He’s no good to me dead”), he was an instant fan favorite — the armor, the gear, the fact that you couldn’t see what was under the helmet (leading many to believe he was part of some grotesque alien race). He returned for Return of the Jedi, hanging out in Jabba’s palace and ultimately dispatched, in the goofiest way possible, by a sleepy, unfrozen Han Solo, winding up in the Pit of Carkoon to be slowly digested by the Sarlacc, a monstrous creature within. (Or so we thought.)

Image via Lucasfilm

You got the impression that George Lucas wasn’t keenly aware of the cult-like status Boba Fett had amassed over the years, at least initially. Why else would he kill off the character in a manner totally devoid of drama or suspense? If Lucas knew that he was one of the coolest characters in the galaxy, he wouldn’t have treated his death so haphazardly. Lucas’ attitude change substantially more than a decade later, when he started tinkering around with the movies for his “Special Edition” re-releases. Beginning in 1997, he would release new versions of the classic films that he’d futzed with, using digital technology and additional footage. This would result in adding Boba Fett to the original film (now known as Star Wars: A New Hope) alongside a poorly animated Jabba the Hutt (restoring one of the more infamous deleted scenes) and giving him a wacky extra moment in Return of the Jedi where he’s hitting on some of the dancers in Jabba’s palace like he’s 007. (This is before the immensely cringe-worthy “Jedi Rocks” musical number.) Spoiler alert: trying to make him a smooth ladies man doesn’t make his death any less dippy, especially since Lucas also added a little burp from the Sarlacc after Boba Fett falls to his doom.

Clearly, the thought of Boba Fett loomed large over Lucas while he was constructing his next series of Star Wars films, known as the prequels and taking place before the original trilogy. In these films he is given a long and unnecessarily detailed backstory — his father was also a bounty hunter named Jango Fett and the Slave I and Mandalorian armor was his. When Jango was recruited by the Galactic Republic (what would eventually become the Galactic Empire) to donate genetic material for their clone army, he requested an unaltered clone, Boba, who would ostensibly be his son. After Jango was beheaded by Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) on Geonosis, Boba took the armor, the starship, and the profession of bounty hunter.

Over the course of the first two prequels, Boba Fett went from being a cool character whose background, history, and motivation were largely shrouded in mystery, to being one with explicit importance to the overall Star Wars saga. (More of his backstory would be filled in by Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars animated series.) Lucas also intended to explore the character in several unproduced projects including the Star Wars Underground live-action TV series and the videogame project Star Wars 1313 (originally announced way back in 2012). He even changed Fett’s voice in post-prequel versions of the original trilogy, adding the voice of Temuera Morrison, the New Zealand performer who portrayed Jango and the clones, in place of the original actor.

During the initial wave of Star Wars Stories spin-off films, a film exploring Boba Fett was in the works from Fantastic Four filmmaker Josh Trank and writer Simon Kinberg. Trank had a pretty infamous fall from grace and the standalone Star Wars films were put on hold after the underperformance of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Image via Disney+/Lucasfilm

While Boba Fett’s return was teased in a Season 1 episode of The Mandalorian, he fully returned in Season 2, this time portrayed by Morrison. In “The Tragedy,” he is seen scarred and paunchy, seemingly turning over a new leaf by offering the Mandalorain (Pedro Pascal) some assistance in return for his armor (fished out of the pit by a bunch of Jawas and used, for a time, by a righteous marshal played by Timothy Olyphant). This is an older, more spiritually sophisticated Boba Fett, but one that could still revert back to his old ways, particularly if (as some fans have speculated) Mace Windu is the Jedi to answer Baby Yoda’s calls. Still, he’s got his gear back, he’s kicking ass, and he’s flying the Slave I again. All in all, things seem to be looking up for Boba Fett.

And that’s what it really comes down to: Boba Fett has, somehow, retained his cool after all these years. Since riding on the back of a dinosaur in the animated special through today’s appearance in Disney+’s flagship series, he has still remained an unflappable character, whose graphic look and stoic nature have elicited speculation and excitement from viewers all over the world. Even when saddling him with an unnecessary backstory, he has somehow slipped through it unscathed, and still equipped with everything that made us so obsessed in the first place. And The Mandalorian finds the character in perhaps the most exciting position the character has ever been in: Unmoored by commitments to the Galactic Empire or the criminal underground, swearing an oath built on unwavering faith and understanding, he will be able to chart his own course using the weapons and armor of his past. He’s not a Mandalorian (never was) and is seemingly not even a bounty hunter (anymore). Boba Fett is something different — and it will be a blast to see what he does next.

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere Fridays on Disney+.

