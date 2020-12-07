In case you missed it, Boba Fett officially crawled his way out of the Sarlacc pit and into The Mandalorian last week, putting on his old armor and laying an ungodly ass-whipping on a squadron of Stormtroopers. As played by Temuera Morrison—who also portrayed the character's father, Jango Fett, in the Star Wars prequels—the infamously dispatched bounty hunter is back in the canon, and the world has questions. Firstly: How the hell is Boba Fett still alive?

Unfortunately, Morrison doesn't know, either. "There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history. The fans of Star Wars, they have better knowledge of, What’s happened? How can he still be alive?" the actor told the New York Times. But that doesn't mean he didn't put in work to embody the rough journey Boba's been on between Jabba the Hutt's disastrous Tatooine barge party and the showdown on Typhon in The Mandalorian. Here's what he said:

"I was doing that kind of background work — what’s this guy going to look like? What’s he going to sound like? — and while they’re applying makeup, I’m going, well, here he is. We did quite a number of makeup tests and I worked closely with the makeup artist Brian Sipe. When I saw some of the scars on my face, I thought, well, maybe he does talk a little bit gravelly. Maybe his vocal cords have been affected as well. Then you put the costume on and it gives you a sense of power. The costume makes you feel like Superman. When I put the armor on for the first time, it just felt right."

Image via Disney+

Part of the character's newfound power also comes from Morrison's cultural background. Born in New Zealand, the actor discussed his goal to bring the Maori nation's "wairua" to the forefront when playing Boba Fett. (See: Smashing Stormtrooper skulls with a stick.)

"I come from the Maori nation of New Zealand, the Indigenous people — we’re the Down Under Polynesians — and I wanted to bring that kind of spirit and energy, which we call wairua. I’ve been trained in my cultural dance, which we call the haka. I’ve also been trained in some of our weapons, so that’s how I was able to manipulate some of the weapons in my fight scenes and work with the gaffi stick, which my character has."

For more on Boba Fett's return in The Mandalorian, here's our argument for why he was better off in the Sarlacc Pit.

