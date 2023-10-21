Fans of the Galaxy Far, Far Away, get ready as Gentle Giant LTD has a new bust of Outer Rim New Republic captain Carson Teva. The collectible takes upon the likeness of actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who plays the character in The Mandalorian. Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) friend is now a mini-bust and stands about 6 inches tall. The figurine comes complete with his orange flight suit, helmet, and blaster. The exclusive collection coming out of their San Diego Comic-Con collection is limited to only 1,000 pieces. Grab the piece as it comes packaged in a full-color box which will make a great addition to anyone’s Star Wars collection.

Introduced in The Mandalorian, Carson Teva served in the Rebel Alliance and later within the Adelphi Rangers of the New Republic Starfighter Corps and first appeared in Chapter 12, ‘The Passenger.’ He and his partner Trapper Wolf, later saved Mando and his fellow passenger on Maldo Kreis from a swarm of ice spiders. Teva has been a silent supporter of Mando, through the series and given the vents of the last season of The Mandalorian, the X-wing pilot will certainly return in the next season.

Will There be a ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4?

The third season closed with the much-expected visual of Grogu and Din Djarin settled in a hut, fulfilling fans’ expectations to see Din and the Child finally settled down. However, it’s the Star Wars galaxy, so it won’t be long before they are called on another adventure. Previously speaking to Collider director Rick Famuyiwa confirmed it to Collider that indeed a fourth season is in the works. "I mean look I don’t think it’s a secret that Jon Favreau is excited about continuing to tell stories, he’s written Season 4. I don’t know I’d be shocked if they just stopped making them at this point,” he said. Adding more insight he added,

“But yeah, I think that just the way shows come together, and the process around the shows, I know that they’re deep into starting the prep and the pre-production process. Now exactly when it goes to lens and things start to shoot, I don’t know…"

While we wait for The Mandalorian Season 4, you can pre-order the Carson Teva figures here and check them out below:

