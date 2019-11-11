‘The Mandalorian’ Cast on Making a More Dangerous ‘Star Wars’ Show

0

With Disney+ and the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, getting ready to launch tomorrow, I recently sat down with Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers for an exclusive interview. While everything about the series has been a closely guarded secret, before doing the interview, Disney showed us about twenty-seven minutes from the first few episodes and I absolutely loved what I saw.

Without getting into spoilers, the footage revealed Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian is very similar to Boba Fett in that he doesn’t talk much, we never saw him without his helmet, and if you want to see the Star Wars universe expand into the outer rim, you’re going to be very happy.

Obviously there is a lot more to The Mandalorian than what I got to see before doing the interview, but the footage was loaded with cool characters, new places, and creatures that I’d never seen in any Star Wars movie. Also, in the opening few minutes, I watched a character get killed in a very unique way and another scene revealed something I’ve always wondered about the Star Wars universe. Trust me, if you’re a Star Wars fan, you absolutely need to sign up for Disney+ to watch the series.

During the brief but fun interview, Pascal, Carano and Weathers talked about what surprised them about The Mandalorian scripts, why Star Wars fans are going to be very happy, how Pascal’s character doesn’t talk much and is a lone wolf, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

For more on The Mandalorian, here’s the latest trailer and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni talking about the weekly release, choosing directors, and the Star Wars Holiday Special.