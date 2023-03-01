The Mandalorian has become wildly popular, providing a fresh take on the Star Wars universe with the gritty, Western-inspired adventures of the lone bounty hunter known as the Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal. One of the more compelling elements of The Mandalorian for fans is the occasional celebrity cameo in an episode.

These cameos serve as nods to the broader Star Wars universe and often are so nuanced they go unnoticed. The show's ability to seamlessly integrate these cameos into the story while maintaining its unique identity is a testament to its strong writing and direction.

1 Brian Posehn — "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian" (2019)

Speeder Pilot

In the opening episode of the series The Mandalorian (Pascal), Mando is given a mission by the mysterious Client (WernerHerzog). The Mandalorian travels to Arvala-7 and meets a native named Kuiil (Nick Nolte), who helps him begin his quest.

Brian Posehn makes his brief cameo in the first episode as a speeder pilot who transports Mando back to the Razor Crest on a clunky speeder. Posehn is best known for his parts in the HBO comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David and The Sarah Silverman Program. He has also appeared on NewsRadio, Californication, and most recently on The Big Bang Theory as Bert.

2 John Beasley — "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (2019)

Bartender

John Beasley, commonly recognized for his roles in movies Rudy, The General's Daughter, The Purge: Anarchy, Sinister 2, and Walking Tall, has a brief cameo appearance as a bartender in the premiere episode of the series. His character tries to keep everyone calm when a trawler accuses Mando of spilling a drink. Unfortunately, cooler heads do not prevail.

3 Ida Darvish — "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" (2019)

Common House Proprietor

The Mandalorian lands on Sorgan, a thinly populated forested swamp planet, looking to hide with The Child in the series' fourth episode. While one Sorgan, Mando teams up with Cara Dune (Gina Carano), a former Rebel shock trooper, to teach the farmers how to defend themselves and help them set up traps in the krill ponds to disable the AT-ST.

Ida Darvish, who has appeared in works such as Inferno and Californication, makes a cameo as the proprietor of the common house that Mando and Grogu visit in Chapter 4. Fans affectionately refer to Darvish as the Spotchka Lady. She not only offers Mando the ever-so-delicious blue milk beverage, but she delivers the appropriate amount of sarcasm and banter with Mando when he tries to pay her.

4 Drew Hale — "Chapter 7: The Reckoning" (2019)

Bike Scout Trooper #1

In "Chapter 7: The Reckoning", The Mandalorian receives a message from Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) that Imperial troops have invaded his town. Karga suggests that Mando use The Child as a lure to draw the troops but secretly plans to kill the Mandalorian and take The Child to the Client.

Actor, writer, producer, and director Drew Hale, known particularly for the movie Cut and Chop and the movie The Clown, makes a cameo in episode 7 as an unnamed scout trooper.

5 Adam Pally and Jason Sudeikis — “Chapter 8: Redemption” (2019)

Bike Scout Trooper #1 and #2

"Chapter 8: Redemption" is the first season finale in which the Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and Karga become trapped in the Nevarro cantina. IG-11 eventually rescues the Child. After Mando and his group escapes, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) instructs him to take the Child to the Jedi.

Adam Pally and Jason Sudeikis supply their cameos together in Chapter 8. Pally is recognized for his comedic work on the TV series Happy Endings and The Mindy Project and the film Iron Man 3. Sudeikis of Ted Lasso fame never show their faces in the scene but show their fists. Both actors give some smacks to Grogu at various points to try and quiet The Child down.

6 Titus Welliver — “Chapter 11: The Heiress” (2020)

Imperial Captain

The Mandalorian’s ship crash lands on a moon, and the Frog Lady (Misty Rosas) reunites with her husband in "Chapter 11: The Heiress." At an inn, Mando learns three Mandalorians recently traveled through the area, and a ship captain offers to take him to them.

Titus Welliver, who boasts a long resume of acting gigs — one being the infamous The Man in Black of the TV series Lost — appears briefly as a fanatical Imperial officer working with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). He indicates he has information concerning Gideon’s mysterious darksaber; however, before Welliver's character says anything else, he triggers some cyanide-like lethal pill and dies.

7 Alexander Wraith — "Chapter 11: The Heiress” (2020)

Imperial freighter pilot

Most notably known for portraying Agent Anderson in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Vasily Reznikov in Orange is the New Black, Alexander Wraith delivers a quick cameo in episode 11 as an Imperial freighter pilot.

8 Luke Baines — “Chapter 16: The Rescue" (2020)

Pilot

In the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian "Chapter 16: The Rescue", Mando boards an Imperial shuttle with Cara Dune and captures Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi). Mando and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) then visit Bo-Katan (KateeSackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado), who fight with Fett over the purity of his Mandalorian lineage.

Luke Baines played the serial killer in Wes Craven’s The Girl in the Photographsand the character Jonathan Morgenstern in the TV series Shadowhunters. He makes his Mandalorian cameo portraying a shuttle pilot in the Season 2 finale.

