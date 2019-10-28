‘The Mandalorian’ Character Posters Tease the Arrival of New ‘Star Wars’ Heroes

0

For further evidence that the Streaming Wars have only just begun, look to today’s release of new character posters for the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian—on the same day that the embargo lifted for reviews of Apple TV+’s original content. Indeed, there’s certainly an attempt to steal some thunder here, but Disney+ doesn’t have to try too hard with the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi but is set beyond the reaches of the New Republic, focusing on a bounty hunter (hence the show’s title). This gives the series the opportunity to introduce Star Wars fans to a band of all-new heroes (or villains?) unconnected to the Skywalker Saga. Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking—it’s possible that throughout the show’s first-season run, we learn that one of these new characters has some sort of connection to Luke or Leia or Darth Vader or heck maybe even those Ewok dudes on Endor.

Regardless, I’m excited to see a brand new Star Wars story with new characters and a new setting, and The Mandalorian promises to offer that. Pedro Pascal plays the lead title character, described only as a lone gunfighter and bounty hunter with questionable moral character. Gina Carao is Cara Dune, a former Rebel Shock Trooper who now works as a mercenary and who fought for the Rebel Alliance in the civil war, and Carl Weathers is Moff Gideon, a former Empire governor who went through a life-changing event after the second Death Star was destroyed.

The character posters also highlight two non-human characters: A droid named IG-11 who is voiced by Taika Waititi (who also directed one of the episodes) and, well, someone who looks like a pretty gruff creature. Is this Nick Nolte’s role perhaps?

You can peruse the character posters below, but don’t expect reviews for The Mandalorian to hit anytime soon. Members of the press were informed today that unlike its other shows, Disney+ will not be providing advanced screeners of The Mandalorian so as to keep the show’s secrets under wraps. So the first reviews for the series will arrive on the same day it’s released to the public: November 12th.

