The season will also see the return of several favorites, both from previous seasons of The Mandalorian, and other corners of the Star Wars galaxy. With so many great potential candidates, here are ten characters you might just see The Mandalorian rubbing shoulders with in the coming months.
Fenn Rau
One of the many Mandalorians to debut in the
Star Wars: Rebels
animated series, Fenn Rau led the Mandalorian Protectors over Concord Dawn in the years leading up to the original trilogy. Originally allied with the Empire, the series saw him become an ally to the Ghost crew before finally pledging his allegiance to the Alliance.
With season three looking to focus on the Mandalorians' liberation of their home planet, they will likely need all the help possible in driving the Empire away. Given his experience fighting them and his role as one of the more notable Mandalorians of this time, they could do a lot worse than enlisting Rau.
Durge
A bounty hunter who's been kicking for even longer than Yoda has been around, Durge is one of the most fearsome warriors to ever draw breath within the
Star Wars
saga. Armed with a deadly array of weapons and fueled by hatred for the Mandalorians, Durge has been a favorite among fans ever since his introduction in 2003's
Republic
comic series.While Durge may have originated from the expanded universe,
The Mandalorian
has utilized numerous concepts from the EU to great success. Besides, what would be a better foe to a character that wields impenetrable armor than a fighter who is almost indestructible?
Hondo Ohnaka
First debuting all the way back in season one of
The Clone Wars
, Hondo Ohnaka is a pirate fueled by profit more than anything else. Since his debut, he's played the role of both friend and foe in various cartoons, comics, and even a Disney theme park!
As something of a wild card character, Ohnaka could be inserted into just about any role within the story of
The Mandalorian
, and it would make perfect sense. Hondo could even become the series' own Han Solo, which would give him a character arc grander than anything he's undergone yet.
Iden Versio
An elite Imperial special forces operative, Iden Versio served as the protagonist of
Battlefront II's
campaign mode. Following the Empire's defeat at Endor, Versio made the decision to join the Rebellion, and even fought in the pivotal Battle on Jakku that finally ended the war.Although the focus of season three looks to be on the fight for Mandalore, it cannot be understated that the New Republic appears to be a growing force within the show. If the New Republic helps out on Mandalore, few would be of better assistance than the former commander of Inferno Squad.
Embo
He's a bounty hunter, is an exceptional fighter, and sports a really cool hat. Truthfully, why
shouldn't
Embo be featured in the next season of
The Mandalorian
?With characters like Cad Bane and Ahsoka Tano already having appeared in these shows, an appearance from Embo doesn't sound too farfetched. That's not even mentioning the fact that he's voiced by the series co-creator,
Dave Filoni
!
Sabine Wren
A member of the Ghost crew and a Mandalorian with an eye for art, Sabine Wren came from Clan Wren, and went into the Imperial Academy before hooking up with the Rebel Alliance. She was one of the main heroes of
Rebels
, and always had a creative approach to taking out the Empire.Since Sabine is
already set to appear
in the upcoming
Ahsoka
series, an appearance in
The Mandalorian
could serve as a great appetizer for how the character will be depicted in live-action. Her unique personality among other Mandalorians could also help Din Djarin prove that there is more to being a Mandalorian than wearing a helmet and taking a sacred vow.
Cobb Vanth
First appearing in the
Aftermath
trilogy of novels before making his live-action debut via season two of
The Mandalorian
, Vanth is a sheriff on Tatooine who wore Boba Fett's iconic armor after the bounty hunter took a dip inside the Sarlacc. He is as honorable a sheriff as he is loyal to the people of the town he protects, Freetown.Given the fact that the character was the last thing audiences saw in
The Book of Boba Fett
, it's safe to say that we'll be seeing more of this gunslinger in due time. As the Mandalorians prepare to go to war against the remnants of the Empire, he could even get a set of armor all his own!
Bossk
A bounty hunter who can stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Boba Fett, Bossk is a Trandoshan that loves the satisfaction of catching his prey. In many ways, he is the closest thing Star Wars has to its own version of the legendary Predator.
While the remnants of the Empire have made use of everything from Stormtroopers to nearly invincible droids, one thing they haven't used is bounty hunters. If the Empire still seeks out Grogu in this third season, Bossk would be the one to make sure that goal is realized.
Hera Syndulla
The pilot of the Ghost and leader of its accompanying Rebel cell, Hera Syndulla has to be one of the greatest heroes the Alliance has ever seen. The daughter of a freedom fighter, Hera is willing to fight to her dying breath to make the Empire's tyranny has been stamped out of the galaxy.Throughout the series thus far, two X-Wing pilots have made a few appearances here and there, seemingly to set up the New Republic's presence within the show. Revealing that these pilots come from a squad led by Hera would be both a welcome surprise and a great tie-in with the forthcoming
Ahsoka
series.
Grand Admiral Thrawn
Teased back in the second season of
The Mandalorian
, Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the Empire's most intelligent (and most threatening) minds. He originally came from
Timothy Zahn
's beloved trilogy of novels before jumping into the new canon via
Rebels
, and his story seems to be far from over.With the
Ahsoka
series
looking to highlight her search for Thrawn
, an appearance from everybody's favorite Chiss might seem premature to some at this point in the story. But even an end-credits stinger featuring the character would not only be an effective prelude to
Ahsoka
, but a shocking reveal all by itself.
