Season three of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ in February of next year. While little is known about the season beyond an exciting trailer and some details from crew members, it looks to be another exciting addition to the evolving story of Din Djarin and everyone's new favorite muppet, Grogu.

The season will also see the return of several favorites, both from previous seasons of The Mandalorian, and other corners of the Star Wars galaxy. With so many great potential candidates, here are ten characters you might just see The Mandalorian rubbing shoulders with in the coming months.