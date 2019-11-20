Facebook Messenger

New Concept Art from ‘The Mandalorian’ Brings Star Wars’ Own Wild West to Life

by      November 20, 2019

There’s plenty of gorgeous things to feast your eyes on in the first two episodes of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. If you’re just as enamored with the look of The Mandalorian as you are with the action of this high-flying Star Wars live-action series, then you’re in luck because new concept art for The Mandalorian‘s premiere episode has been released. Move over, Baby Yoda concept art — things just got even more interesting.

There were 10 images released via The Mandalorian Twitter account earlier this week. The art was created by Nick GindrauxRyan ChurchJohn ParkDoug ChiangChristian Alzmann, and Jama Jubarev. Each of the stunning images recreates a memorable moment from the premiere episode of The Mandalorian, which stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter with co-stars Gina CaranoCarl WeathersTaika Waititi, and Werner Herzog. Since the series takes place in the Outer Rim — a much wilder and uncouth part of the galaxy, to be sure — the colors used in the concept art draw on the heat, intensity, and unpredictability of this intergalactic Wild West.

Some shots in particular are so well done you’d think they were pulled right from the show. I can’t stop staring at the concept art for what would become the final shot of the premiere episode: the Mandalorian reaching out his finger to connect with “The Child,” a.k.a. Baby Yoda. All of the images are stunning, to be fair, but I’m just a Baby Yoda sucker. Hopefully there’s more concept art where these images came from because they make for great bonus material as the series goes along.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+ with new episodes dropping every Friday. For more on The Mandalorian, read up on our Baby Yoda explainer. Check out even more of the incredible concept art from the premiere episode below:

