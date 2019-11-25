‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 3 Concept Art Reveals the Origins of an Outer-Space Shootout

0

*Spoilers ahead for the episode 3 of The Mandalorian*

The Disney+ Star Wars sci-fi adventure/western/Baby Yoda buddy-comedy The Mandalorian gets bigger with every episode, so it’s a delight that Disney is also releasing the A+ concept art for each chapter. Episode 3, “The Sin”, utilized some gorgeous work from artists Brian Matyas, Christian Alzmann, Nick Gindraux, Doug Chiang, John Park, and Erik Tiems.

Set in the lawless times between the Original Trilogy and The Force Awakens, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title bounty hunter, shepherding a lil’ green boi known only as The Child to safety. The series, created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, also stars Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, and Omid Abtahi.

Check out the art below. If you have any more questions about episode 3, head on over to our weekly Mandalorian guide and for even more Mando, here are the official synopses for episodes 4, 5, and 6.

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by Brian Matyas (1/10) pic.twitter.com/MykHMZMhNa — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by Christian Alzmann (2/10) pic.twitter.com/62eB74f6zX — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by Brian Matyas (3/10) pic.twitter.com/bRoVV75ElZ — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by Nick Gindraux & Doug Chiang (4/10) pic.twitter.com/11mB2lXqTe — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by Nick Gindraux (5/10) pic.twitter.com/soJ9rpnYet — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by John Park & Doug Chiang (6/10) pic.twitter.com/Heb1XrsuD1 — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by John Park & Doug Chiang (7/10) pic.twitter.com/YljRuAvmJ2 — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by Brian Matyas (8/10) pic.twitter.com/bbfAoxdVrO — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by Erik Tiemens (9/10) pic.twitter.com/uijh8mejz9 — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019