Funko Pop is releasing several new figures that capture characters and moments from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. This release includes three new standard-sized figures, two Pop! Deluxe figures, one of which has an exclusive variant, a Pop! Moment figure, and a line of new Mystery Minis.

The first deluxe figure is one of the now iconic and beloved Grogu as he practices his Force abilities by lifting a frog into the air. The figure captures the character's playful and curious nature (along with his love for snacks). The second deluxe figure also features Grogu, but here he is a smaller detail on a figure of IG-12, the mech rebuilt from the parts of Grogu's former caretaker, assassin droid IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi). There is another element of this figure that will be exciting for collectors: there is a variant exclusive to the Funko website that features lights and sounds.

The Mandalorian & Grogu are Coming to the Big Screen

The third large figure in this release is a Pop! Moment figure — it depicts a scene from the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian when Grogu uses a Force barrier to protect himself, Mandalorian Din Djarin, and Bo-Katan. A wall of flame surrounds the three figures as Grogu raises his hands in focus, and Din Djarin has his blasters at the ready while Bo-Katan's combat shield is activated on her arm. Bo-Katan also has a standard-sized figure in this release, featuring the character wielding the Darksaber while taking flight with her jetpack.

There is also a new figure of the series' villain, Moff Gideon. This version of the character is wearing his Beskar Dark Trooper armor and wielding an electro-staff. Grogu's Season 3 armor upgrade is also represented here, with the final standard figure of the set showing the foundling with his Beskar rondel forged for him by the Armorer. The last addition is a series of new Mystery Minis with each blind package including one random of a dozen figures from The Mandalorian. Fans can work on collecting each one as they wait for Mandalorian Din Djarin and Grogu to head to the big screen, as a film featuring the characters is currently in development.

Each figure is available on Funko's official website, and all three seasons of The Mandalorian are currently available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on all things Star Wars as well as your other favorites in movies and television.

