Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the eponymous hero of the global TV phenomenon The Mandalorian, finds himself at a crossroads in Season 3. Exiled from his tribe, The Children of the Watch, he and Grogu are on their own. Din Djarin is holding on to the hope that he can redeem himself by bathing in the living waters of Mandalore and be welcomed back by his tribe. His desire for belonging has been evident throughout the entire series, but it truly comes to the forefront with Season 3. Din Djarin is desperate to prove himself to his tribe's enigmatic leader, The Armorer (Emily Swallow). However, Din Djarin no longer needs to be a part of The Children of the Watch, and they do not define his identity. The Children of the Watch do not define Din Djarin's identity as a Mandalorian. We're going to explore how what Din Djarin is truly searching for is right in front of him, yet he doesn't realize it.

The Children of the Watch’s Questionable Past

Din Djarin has a deeply ingrained loyalty to The Children of the Watch. The group took him in as a foundling and war orphan of the Clone Wars. After his whole childhood and family were violently taken away, The Children of the Watch gave Din Djarin a life and a purpose. They raised him and taught him how to protect himself in a galaxy that would soon fall under the tyranny of the Galactic Empire. However, note that The Children of the Watch cannot be completely trusted. Case in point, the ones who rescued Din Djarin from subjugation by the Separatist Army during the Clone Wars were Death Watch commandos. Death Watch, an anti-government group of hardliner, traditionalist Mandalorians during the Clone Wars, devised a plot to overthrow the pacifistic government of the New Mandalorians and assassinate Mandalore’s ruler, Duchess Satine Kryze.

The connections between Death Watch and The Children of the Watch are not completely clear, but their similar names imply that The Children of the Watch is an evolution of Death Watch. Some members of Death Watch probably saw the writing on the wall with the Clone Wars, which would soon give way to the Empire, the rise of Emperor Palpatine, and the Galactic Civil War. The Children of the Watch took their ranks and went underground to stay hidden. In the Season 2 episode of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 11: The Heiress," Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) states, "The Children of the Watch are a cult of religious zealots that broke away from Mandalorian society. Their goal was to re-establish the ancient way." That sounds a lot like what Death Watch was doing during the Clone Wars, and Bo-Katan was among Death Watch’s ranks at that time.

The Children of the Watch Have a Direct Connection to Death Watch

It should not be forgotten that as a member of Death Watch, Bo-Katan Kryze essentially plotted to overthrow her own sister's government and help Pre Vizsla assume control of Mandalore in a coup, which likely would’ve ended in her own sister's assassination or execution. If The Children of the Watch were borne from Death Watch, they are not necessarily the most trustworthy and honorable bunch. To add to the shady behavior, The Children of the Watch tend to indoctrinate their recruits and do not tell them the whole truth. The Armorer obviously knows more than she lets on, knowing Bo-Katan and her short-lived rule of Mandalore. In addition, the foundlings and recruits of the Children of the Watch are not taught about the other Mandalorians and their clans. By withholding information, The Children of the Watch faction keeps their recruits ignorant and insulated

It has not yet been explained, but the involvement of Death Watch in Din Djarin’s rescue as a child also raises suspicion. "Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore" of the series reveals that Din Djarin’s home was in fact Concordia, the moon of Mandalore. Interestingly, Concordia was the colony governed by Pre Vizsla, Death Watch’s late former leader. Concordia is where the old traditionalist Mandalorians were exiled before they resurfaced during the Clone Wars as Death Watch, attempting to overthrow Satine Kryze. Now, here is an important detail: Death Watch and Pre Vizsla’s coup were backed by the Separatists and Count Dooku.

In other words, Separatists and Death Watch were one-time allies. This raises some questions surrounding the destruction of Din Djarin’s village on Concordia. Did they have the Separatist army stage that entire attack, then have Death Watch swoop in like heroes to rescue the children? After that, Death Watch, or perhaps The Children of the Watch, has a new batch of loyal recruits. Before calling this scenario far-fetched, consider that these tactics fall right into the Death Watch playbook. Conspiracy and working with unscrupulous parties, such as the Shadow Collective, helped Death Watch overthrow Duchess Satine Kryze’s government and take over Mandalore. These questions should be raised or clarified at some point, but it exemplifies that The Children of the Watch do not have the most honorable roots. Depending on the group's involvement with Death Watch and the Separatists, they are not necessarily deserving of Djarin's respect and loyalty.

Din Djarin’s Journey and Search for Identity

Din Djarin does not truly need The Children of the Watch to define his identity as a Mandalorian. There are things about the creed he truly respects and takes to heart. He can keep the ideas of honor, loyalty, and nobility and discard what does not work. At his heart, Din Djarin is an honorable person. Rather than rejoin The Children of the Watch, Djarin possesses everything he needs to redefine what it means to be a Mandalorian. He could start anew with his own tribe and do things differently. He could restart and reignite Mandalorian and its people with himself as the figurehead. Djarin has been content as a follower for most of his life, but now he can assume the role of the new Mand’alor.

Djarin has the Darksaber, a sacred and treasured blade of the Mandalorian people. Whoever holds it can assume a leadership role among the Mandalorians. He has his own set of pure Beskar armor, and he’s been given his own clan signet, the symbol of the Mudhorn. On top of that, he has his adopted foundling, Grogu, who also chose "The Way" and the life of the Mandalorian creed. It's obvious that Djarin has his own clan and the tools necessary to be the one to lead and unite the Mandalorians across the galaxy rather than following The Children of the Watch, Din Djarin should become his people’s new leader and help restore their planet. Mandalore might be a ruin now, but its atmosphere is still breathable. This means a way of life on the planet might still be restored. With help from the likes of Chief Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) on Nevarro, they would likely receive trade resources that could help the Mandalorian refugees re-colonize their planet. Djarin will have to learn there is more than one way to help the scattered Mandalorians. The traditionalist Mandalorians need not be at war with the New Mandalorians. There can be a middle ground, and Din Djarin could be the one to restore the other splintered Mandalorian tribes and factions.

The Destiny of Din Djarin

What is next for Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze remains to be seen. Considering there is still a living Mythosaur residing in the mines of Mandalore, there is an opportunity to reunite their scattered people and start a path to restore their planet to its former glory. Who would be the best candidate for their goal to help them communicate and tame the Mythosaur? None other than Din Djarin’s adopted foundling, Grogu. In The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu used his Force abilities to help quell the Rancor creature during the final battle. So rather than kill the Mythosaur, it would be in Din Djarin and Bo-Katan’s best interests to tame it. If they could tame and ride such a beast into battle, that would be a feat that could restore the shattered splinters of the Mandalorian tribes and unite them once again. It would also be a starting point that Din Djarin could start fresh as the new ruler of Mandalore who could provide a new way forward for the Mandalorians.

