At Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Bryce Dallas Howard, director and actress known for her work on The Mandalorian, sat down with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt to discuss her contributions to the beloved Star Wars series. During the panel, Howard revealed an intriguing backstory behind one of the characters from the show's first season—Omera (Julia Jones), the farmer with whom Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) shares a significant connection in the episode "Sanctuary."

Howard, who directed the episode, shared how she played a key role in shaping the character of Omera, particularly in giving the character her name. Despite her humility, Howard admitted, "I will not take much credit for anything in The Mandalorian, because that is Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and, of course, George [Lucas], yes, right? And so I will not take much credit for anything except for this. I love romance. I love romance. I love it. I love it. I love it."

This love for romance played a crucial part in the development of the episode. When Howard first read the script, she was excited about the relationship between Din Djarin and Omera. However, she noticed that the female farmer didn't have a name. "Could the woman farmer have a name?" she asked Favreau. To which he responded, "Of course, you know, what do you want the name to be?"

The name "Omera" was suggested by Howard's assistant at the time, Sonia Aurora, who is a huge Star Wars fan. Howard expressed her enthusiasm about this contribution, saying it was "very, very, very, very cool." Naming the character was a significant step, as it gave more depth and importance to the role Omera would play in the story.

Howard’s insights into Omera’s character went beyond just the name. She was keen to explore the emotional tension that arose from Din Djarin’s internal conflict—his devotion to the Mandalorian creed, which requires him to never remove his helmet, and the budding romantic feelings he begins to develop for Omera. "I was very eager to lean into, sort of the tension of, if you're someone who's wearing a helmet, and you've devoted yourself in this way, what happens when you fall in love?" Howard explained.

Why "Sanctuary" Was So Important

Image via Fan Expo

The episode "Sanctuary" became a fan favorite, in large part due to the subtle and touching exploration of Din Djarin's humanity through his interactions with Omera. The connection between the two characters offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and complexities that lie beneath Din’s stoic exterior. Howard’s focus on romance and her attention to detail in character development added a rich layer to the series, making the story more relatable and emotionally resonant for the audience.

Fans can revisit "Sanctuary" and the rest of The Mandalorian on Disney+, where Howard’s directorial influence is evident in every frame. Stay tuned to Collider for more insights from Fan Expo and beyond.

The Mandalorian The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. Release Date November 12, 2019 Cast Pedro Pascal , Carl Weathers , Giancarlo Esposito , Misty Rosas , Temuera Morrison , Omid Abtahi Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

Watch on Disney+