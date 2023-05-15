Almost a month after the third season of The Mandalorian reached its conclusion, Disney+ has another surprise prepared for fans, as the platform has just announced that the new installment of Disney Gallery will make its debut on June 28, and it will take a behind-the-scenes look at the latest installment of Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) story. The series has done the same for other Lucasfilm productions, allowing audiences to see how some of their favorite television shows are made. Writing meetings, costume design and visual effects creation are some of the filmmaking aspects featured in Gallery, building the foundation for the galaxy far, far away.

The third season of The Mandalorian focused heavily on Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and her quest of returning the Mandalorian civilization to its former glory. After Din Djarin became the rightful owner of the Darksaber when he defeated Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat, Kryze was determined to get her hands back on the weapon. According to Mandalorian folklore, the owner of the Darksaber instantly became the leader of their planet, with the ability of ushering Mandalorians into the future they saw as the best path forward, which would be directly related with what Bo-Katan was intending to do.

However, she would soon come to learn that the future of her people can't be defined by their past, understanding that she needed to make her own decisions in order to take care of the Mandalorians. Her journey alongside Din Djarin also allowed her to meet plenty of people with different backgrounds, including supporting characters played by Jack Black and Lizzo. This new version of Bo-Katan is remarkably different from the one audiences were introduced to in The Clone Wars, where, as a young woman, Kryze was full of rage and a desire for conquering.

Where Is Star Wars Headed Next?

As the past few years have proven, the future of the Star Wars galaxy belongs to the television screen while Lucasfilm prepares the franchise's return to the big screen. Stories like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew will serve the ourpose of expanding the timeline where The Mandalorian takes place, while new productions like The Acolyte will allow audiences to explore corners of the Star Wars galaxy that they've never seen before. That doesn't mean Disney doesn't want one of their biggest intellectual properties to make a statement in theatres, as they are currently working on three upcoming films connected to the franchise.

