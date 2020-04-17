Here’s What the First Four Episodes of ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ Will Cover

Without any original series on the horizon for the foreseeable future, Disney+ has mostly been dropping docu-series about how dope Disney is. One of the more intriguing entries is Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a look inside the creation and production of the first live-action Star Wars series starring Pedro Pascal‘s intergalactic bounty hunter. The eight-episode behind-the-scenes peek debuts on the streaming service May 4—Star Wars Day, you see—and will be hosted by The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau.

Disney provided a preview of what to expect from Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which includes more details on what the first four episodes will cover. We’ll just have to assume the episode covering Baby Yoda is six hours long and will serve as a season finale. Check out the episode descriptions below:

Episode 101 “Directing”

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian.

Episode 102 “Legacy”

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ STAR WARS.

Episode 103 “Cast”

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian.

Episode 104 “Technology”

Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life.

For more on The Mandalorian, here is the latest on season 2 wrapping, including the report that Rosario Dawson has joined the cast as Ahsoka Tano.