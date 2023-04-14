Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 3 Episode 7 of The Mandalorian.In Episode 7 of The Mandalorian Season 3, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) makes his triumphant return, proving just how badly the darkness has been growing behind the ignorance of the New Republic. Moff is planting the seeds of the First Order. But after learning that Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) are amassing their Mandalorian forces in order to retake their home world, Moff realizes that such an army — made up of highly trained warriors clothed in Beskar armor — could pose a real threat to his plans of restoring the Imperialist regime. So Moff plans an ambush on Mandalore to swiftly wipe out the threat. His ambush, made up of stormtroopers dressed in Beskar who are adorned with jetpacks, is a formidable and violent force, much greater than the stock-standard stormtrooper we’re used to who couldn’t shoot a target if his life depended on it.

But these flying, enhanced-like stormtroopers are merely a representation of what Moff is rendering for the new Empire that will inevitably become the First Order. He has taken pieces of greatness from the past: cloning technology, studies of midichlorians and the Jedi, Beskar armor, and Mandalorian history, and he is now attempting to unite parts of these entities in order to forge a much stronger army than that of the Empire. But through his studies of history and personal experience, Moff understands the powerful strength and skill that runs through Mandalorian blood, and going up against such a power begs for greater protection than that of flying stormtroopers. So at the request of Moff, his fellow Imperial warlords send him three Elite Praetorian Guards

A History of the Elite Praetorian Guards

Image via Disney

The Elite Praetorian Guards, better known as the Praetorian Guards, are loyal and strong guards dressed in red, their identities are unknown as they keep their red helmets on at all times. The Elite Praetorian Guards were first seen in The Last Jedi, but their crimson appearance is undoubtedly reminiscent of the Emperor’s Royal Guards first seen in Return of the Jedi, and then again in Revenge of the Sith. The Emperor’s Royal Guard - though looking intimidating - didn’t really do much. In Return of the Jedi, their striking red suits were a memorable touch against the stark black and white of the Empire and the Death Star, but the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) merely instructed the red guards to leave his chambers after Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) strolled in with his father, so their function was really just to stand there and look cool. In Revenge of the Sith, the Royal Guards stand there and look cool once more after Palpatine nominated himself as Emperor of the universe, but their supposed competence at guarding Palpatine failed pathetically when Master Yoda (Frank Oz) simply wiped them out with a wave of his three-fingered hand.

It was clear that the First Order needed better guards and soldiers. Perhaps the Emperor’s Royal Guard simply did just inspire the fashion of the Elite Praetorian Guards, because the latter have certainly proved themselves as much more capable fighters. In Episode 7 of The Mandalorian Season 3, Paz Vizsla (Jon Favreau) sacrifices himself for his fellow Mandalorians. Paz’s fierce strength as a warrior and his proficiency with his heavy blaster was successful against Moff’s flying, Beskar-wearing stormtroopers, but he wasn’t so lucky against the Praetorian Guards, whose electro-bisentos (pole arms with scythe-like blades) were powerful enough to penetrate the cracks in his armor. Three electro-bisento wielding Praetorian Guards defeat Paz easily. Their intimidating presence, accentuated by their crimson and faceless attire, is another representation of what has been brewing behind the New Republic's backs, and it is interesting to learn that the inception of the Elite Praetorian Guards occurred much earlier in the Star Wars timeline.

RELATED: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Episode 7 Review: For Whom the Bell Tolls

The Elite Praetorian Guards in the Star Wars Sequels

Image via Disney

When we first see the Elite Praetorian Guards in The Last Jedi, there are eight of them: highly skilled combatants, trained in various forms of martial arts. They serve Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). But after Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) kills Snoke and saves Rey (Daisy Ridley), the Praetorian Guards swarm Kylo Ren and Rey, fueled by vengeance. It is an unforgettable fight scene. Although the guards go up against two of the most powerful Force users in Star Wars history, they prove themselves to be worthy opponents as their arsenal of high-tech weapons were imbued with an electro-plasma energy, able to deflect lightsabers. Their laminate armor when powered up could produce a magnetic energy field that provided some protection against the slide or swing of a lightsaber, but a direct thrust proved fatal, and in the end, Kylo Ren and Rey won the thrilling fight.

Bo-Katan, Din Djarin, and the other Mandalorians however, have a new and capable enemy, and they don't even know it yet. Although Bo-Katan did not see how Paz was killed, we can predict that she will be going up against these Praetorian Guards in the finale episode of The Mandalorian next week. It is nice to know she has the Darksaber by her side when that time comes.

Read More About 'The Mandalorian'