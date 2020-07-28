‘The Mandalorian’ Scores 15 Emmy Noms, Including Outstanding Drama Series

The Force is most certainly with The Mandalorian, which racked up an impressive 15 nominations during the 2020 Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. Taking place in a familiar galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars spinoff series cast is led by Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers, with guest performances from Ming-Na Wen, Taika Waititi, Nick Nolte, and Giancarlo Esposito.

As previously mentioned, The Mandalorian earned 15 nominations during Tuesday’s 2020 Emmys announcement. The nominations fall in some interesting categories, as well as expected ones, including:

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (for Waititi as IG-11)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program [Half-Hour]

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series [Half-Hour]

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series [Original Dramatic Score]

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series (for Esposito as Moff Gideon)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series [Half-Hour] And Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series [Half-Hour] And Animation

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

One of the most attention-grabbing takeaways from this list is the dominance in prominent below-the-line categories. Noms for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes feel like no-brainers (and rightfully earned, at that). But also, nominations for Outstanding Music Composition For A Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and even Outstanding Sound Mixing and Outstanding Sound Editing are worthy of a fist-bump or two since those are all pretty competitive technical categories where The Mandalorian will have to fight a bit hard in hopes of winning the statuette.

The Mandalorian‘s 15 Emmys nominations also mark an impressive start for Disney+ as the nascent streamer enters its first awards season. Sure, Disney+ has the power of the Disney brand behind it, so it’s possible its fight for validity won’t be as much of an uphill battle as, say, Netflix or Amazon Prime in their early Emmys journeys, respectively. But 15 nominations for a flagship original series — the majority of Disney+’s 19 2020 Emmys noms — during in a platform’s first year is impressive, big name or not.

