There's a lot more to explore in the galaxy far, far away, as The Mandalorian's creator, Jon Favreau, says he doesn't have an ending currently planned for the show. In an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), the filmmaker discussed the upcoming third season of the hit Disney+ series and its future, hinting at a possible long run for your favorite single dad who spends his spare time as a bounty hunter. After saying that the fourth season of The Mandalorian had already been written, it looked as if Favreau had a clear direction for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu to take, but apparently the early writing process was for a smooth transition into spin-offs such as Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew. Here's what the showrunner had to say about the show's future:

And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on.

The third season of The Mandalorian, which arrives to Disney+ on March 1, will see Din Djarin going back to Mandalore, the Mandalorians' home planet, in order to ask forgiveness for his transgressions. When he was young, Djarin had been taught to never remove his helmet in front of others, as part of his people's tradition. He then proceeded to reveal his face in front of multiple characters during the finale of the second season, so that Grogu could see his face before leaving with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to train as a Jedi. While it was a very emotional moment, Djarin must face the consequences of his actions.

The Struggle for The Darksaber

Another unresolved issue from the show's last season is the question of who will own the Darksaber when the dust settles? The Mandalorians believe that whoever carries the weapon is the true leader of Mandalore, and it can only change hands when the previous wielder has been defeated in combat. Bo Katan-Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) has been working for years — as seen in other Star Wars shows — in order to acquire the mythical weapon but, during the second season of The Mandalorian, Djarin took the blade from the evil Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

It remains to be seen if Bo-Katan will remain an ally to Djarin, or if she'll become a main antagonist during upcoming episodes of the show. With Favreau stating that he currently doesn't envision a conclusion for the series, there's plenty of time to explore the characters' relationship, and how it will affect the future of their community. The Darksaber was first introduced in The Clone Wars, in an episode that featured a character voiced by Favreau himself, explaining why the filmmaker has a particular fondness for the sword. The weapon made the jump to live-action during the first season finale of The Mandalorian, when it was revealed to be in the possession of Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1. Check out the trailer for the new season below: