‘The Mandalorian’ Guide: Every Question We Have After “Chapter 1”

*Major spoilers for The Mandalorian episode 1 to follow.* Be sure to check out our episode recap here.



After waiting for almost a year with nothing but brief glimpses and scant teases to hold us over, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series has arrived in all its bounty-huntin’, bucket-headed glory. And folks, it was worth every second of waiting, because thanks to The Mandalorian, thanks to Jon Favreau, thanks to Disney, and thanks to all the wonderful people involved with bringing this streaming service to life, we finally know, without a shadow of a doubt, after all these years, conclusively, that at some point in time Yoda totally banged.

At least, that’s the implication of the ending to “Chapter 1”, written by Favreau and directed by Dave Filoni, which saw the title intergalactic gunslinger (Pedro Pascal) and the bounty hunter droid IG-11 (Taika Waititi) arriving at the target of one of the last valuable hit jobs in the galaxy only to find a cradle containing a 50-year-old baby who looks a whole lot like ol’ master Yoda. It’s the capper on what was a highly intriguing entry into an unexplored corner of that galaxy far, far away, more a western than a space-fantasy, in which we were given the absolute gift of hearing Werner Herzog say the word “parsec”, a line delivery it will take me days, if not weeks to recover from. Pawerseck.

I certainly have a couple of questions. You probably have a few questions. And while I’m definitely most bamboozled by the Baby Yoda of it all, I think it’s important that we start with just a bit of table-setting…