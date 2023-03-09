Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 3 Episode 2 of The Mandalorian.When it comes to the world of Star Wars and all that inhabit this galaxy far, far, away, there are so many small details and callbacks that pop up throughout the different programs, be it in movies, shows, video games, or in books. The Mandalorian is no stranger to serving up some fun connecting points throughout its three-season run on Disney Plus. The newest episode to release did exactly that with its opening scene on Tatooine, a place that has become synonymous with anything Star Wars related. With all eyes on the streaming platform’s biggest hit, The Mandalorian almost takes on the unnecessary responsibility of having to revitalize the Star Wars community after a few controversial box office appearances that divided the fanbase. The Mandalorian has done all it can to accomplish this and continues to do through two episodes of Season 3, and the past episode dropped a fun callback to the prequel trilogy, specifically with The Phantom Menace.

The Good Ol’ Pod Racing Days

Image via Disney+

As Episode 2 pans across Tatooine, it’s very clear that the two vehicles seen navigating the streets are the same pod racers we first saw in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Hearing the engines of the repulsocrafts really was a nostalgic moment for the fans. In that movie, these were the vehicles that a young Anakin Skywalker would tinker around with and eventually use in races. What added to this story was that podracing was considered to be a sport only done by alien species as Anakin was the only human to compete. Dangerous in nature because of the speeds at which the vehicles traveled and the cutthroat competitiveness, Anakin’s mother, Shmi, was reluctant to let him race.

What ultimately allowed Anakin to finally compete in the race was Qui-Gon Jin sensing the force in him and understanding that this wasn’t just a typical human. Attempting to free him of slavery from Watto, Quin-Gon offers up a deal in which a win by Anakin in the pod race would grant him his freedom and allow him to traverse the galaxy with the Jedi. In one of the best scenes of the trilogy, Anakin outmaneuvers the competition in a thrilling race to win the tournament, which was referred to as the Boonta Eve Classic.

Related Content: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: How Was Mandalore Destroyed?

What is Boonta Eve?

Image via Disney

The aforementioned podrace that unfolded in Phantom Menace took place during the Boonta Eve celebration. The Mandalorian does another callback to that movie in that very same opening scene when showcasing the celebration that was going on with the fireworks. Peli Motto confirms that this is the holiday going on when speaking to a Rodian, “I should charge you more considering now I gotta work Boonta Eve.” Mando eventually comes in and lands his reconstructed Naboo ship in Tatooin in an attempt to find the missing droid part he needs from Peli. In his conversation with here, we learn a little bit more about this celebration, which is clearly one the locals love to partake in through races and trips to the Cantina. She even is in a good mood when she offers up R5-D4 to Din Djarin for half the cost “because it’s Boona Eve week.” We then see the nightly fireworks going off as Din and Grogu depart for Mandalore.

There’s not much mention in any of the live-action appearances of Boonta Eve as to what exactly the Mos Eisley holiday is celebrating but from the books, we can gather that it’s in honor of Boonta Hestillic Shad’ruu, also referred to as Boonta the Hutt. Considered the deity to the Hutts, this is a week to commemorate his ascension to godhood. There’s also a Boonta Blaster that was named after him, though that is only referenced in books and video games.

The Mandalorian has found a nice balance of providing fan service but never making it too much a part of the story. For anyone who didn’t pick up on these callbacks, it’s not something that took away from the plot nor is it anything that adds to the adventure. What it doesn’t do is disrupt the journey, which is something fan service can tend to do. As we continue on in this world, expect plenty more subtle references to Star Wars lore, especially as the series digs more and more into the animated The Clone Wars series.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney Plus with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

Read More About 'The Mandalorian'