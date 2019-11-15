‘The Mandalorian’ Guide, Week 2: Every Question We Have After “The Child”

0

*Spoilers to follow for the first two episodes of The Mandalorian*

After giving us only two brief days to ponder that bombshell ending to episode 1 (while we all also low-key try not to picture Yoda and Yaddle just full-on smashing puppet parts) The Mandalorian has returned, rougher, shinier, and Maclunkier than ever. Not bigger, though; Chapter 2, “The Child”, runs a lean, mean 32-minutes, continuing the feeling that The Mandalorian is less a TV series than it is a slightly overlong Star Wars movie chopped up into segments. Not that I’m complaining, exactly. What this episode lacked in length it did make up for by being the first Star Wars story to feature someone just straight-up hauling off and socking a Jawa straight in its face. Folks, you do love to see it.

Ah, right, and another huge revelation: Our still-unidentified Baby Yoda, this freaking adorable tiny shaved Mogwai, is Force-sensitive. Like, real Force-sensitive, lift a whole-ass alien rhino-bear off the ground Force-sensitive. If midichlorians run in the family, this viridescent little moppet is out here filling entire diapers with the stuff.

So yeah, not a sizeable runtime but we’re left with plenty of questions. But first, a note: I have seen the first three episodes of The Mandalorian, but nothing here will touch on anything addressed or answered in “Chapter 3”. Spoilers are coarse, and rough, and irritating, and they get everywhere, but not in this space, fan-dalorians. With that out of the way, let’s get started with the important stuff…