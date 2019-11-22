‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 3 Images Tease More Baby Yoda Cuteness

0

Warning: If you don’t want even the slightest of spoilers for The Mandalorian Episode 3, turn back now.

The third episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian is now available to stream, and with that Lucasfilm/Disney have unveiled a few new images from the episode to offer a closer look at the next installment. Chapter 3 of the first-ever live-action Star Wars series is titled “The Sin” and is written by Jon Favreau and directed by Deborah Chow. The broad outline is that it finds Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian delivering Baby Yoda (officially credited as “The Child”) to The Client (Werner Herzog). Complications arise.

If you’ve seen the episode, you know that Chow directs the hell out of it. It’s now abundantly clear why Lucasfilm felt confident in signing Chow on to direct the Obi-Wan Disney+ series that will star Ewan McGregor. The action is impeccably staged, but more importantly the character stakes are clear and impactful. Indeed, I’ll admit I struggled with the show’s first two episodes because they never really told you what the protagonist cares about/wants or why he cares/wants it. Chapter 3 was a significant step forward in the storytelling, and I feel like the show’s central thesis has been revealed: The Mandalorian is the product of childhood trauma, and he now sees himself in “The Child” as someone he wants to protect—even if it goes against his badass, bounty hunting instincts.

These new The Mandalorian Episode 3 images give us another look at the most adorable creature ever Baby Yoda, as well as Herzog’s The Client and Pascal’s Mandalorian in action. They’re not insanely substantial, but given the level of interest surrounding this show, we thought some readers may be curious to check them out—or to save them as their wallpaper.

So peruse the new images below and click for high-resolution. New episodes of The Mandalorian are released every Friday on Disney+. For more on the series, check out our explainers on Baby Yoda and when the show takes place.