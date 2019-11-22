‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 4, 5, and 6 Synopses and Release Dates Revealed

0

The third and best chapter of The Mandalorian so far is now online, but Disney+ has also unveiled what’s to come in future episodes of the series. The live-action Star Wars show is the brainchild of Iron Man and The Jungle Book filmmaker Jon Favreau and takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, following a lone bounty hunter (played by Pedro Pascal) as he comes across a package that challenges his traditional work habits.

Indeed, the first episode of the series revealed that the co-lead, so to speak, is a “Baby Yoda” (officially credited as “The Child”), who as of Episode 3 The Mandalorian has kind of taken under his wing as his ward. Last we left off, The Mandalorian was heading off planet and his Mandalore people were going to need to find a new hideout.

So what’s ahead, and when will the next episodes of The Mandalorian air on Disney+? We’ve got you covered below:

The Mandalorian Episode 4 premieres on Friday, November 29th and is directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. The logline is as follows:

The Mandalorian teams up with an ex-soldier to protect a village from raiders.

The Mandalorian Episode 5 premieres on Friday, December 6th and is written and directed by Dave Filoni. The logline is as follows:

The Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head.

The Mandalorian Episode 6 premieres on Friday, December 13th and is directed by Rick Famuyiwa. The logline is as follows:

The Mandalorian joins a crew of mercenaries on a dangerous mission.

The photo that accompanies the information for Chapter 4 of the series features Gina Carano, who we understood to be a series regular, so it appears that we’ll be introduced to her character next week. And if that logline holds, one assumes she’s the “ex-soldier.” But this series has been full of twists and turns thus far, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how these episodes will actually play out.

One thing is for certain: Baby Yoda must be protected at all costs.