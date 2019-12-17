If you’ve been stressing over how to fit in both the latest episode of The Mandalorian and your first viewing of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this Friday, I have some good news for you. The Mandalorian Episode 7 will actually be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 18th instead of the normal Friday drop date, so as not to interfere with Star Wars viewing. Moreover, Disney+’s official announcement about the release date change advises fans to watch through the credits—where that exclusive new look at Rise of Skywalker will debut.
The Mandalorian Episode 7 is the penultimate episode of this first season and the official synopsis is as follows: “An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.” This episode guest stars Breaking Bad alum Giancarlo Esposito and was written by Jon Favreau and directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed that excellent Episode 3 and who is onboard to direct the planned Obi-Wan series on Disney+.
So take note of the Mandalorian Episode 7 release date change, which also allows the discourse to be full-on Rise of Skywalker this weekend as opposed to folks also talking about the latest episode of the Star Wars TV series.
