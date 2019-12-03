‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 7 Will Include a Sneak Peak of ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’

0

Prepare yourselves, fans of Disney+ series The Mandalorian because it’s been confirmed we’ll be getting an exclusive sneak peek at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the penultimate Episode of Season 1. The Rise of Skywalker is the final installment in the Star Wars Skywalker saga. The anticipation couldn’t be higher because of this so any and all sneak peeks will no doubt be much appreciated by fans keen to see the movie.

Thanks to an exclusive press release from Disney+ we know that the Rise of Skywalker exclusive sneak peek is attached to Episode 7 of The Mandalorian. Because of this unique sneak peek situation, Episode 7 will be released at a special time on Wednesday, December 18 rather than dropping on its regularly scheduled Friday slot in order to coincide with the Friday, December 20 debut of Rise of Skywalker. Disney+ has yet to confirm what time the episode will be released. Similarly unclear is whether The Mandalorian‘s seventh episode will have any ties whatsoever to The Rise of Skywalker. It’s a longshot, yes, but technically everything in the Star Wars canon up to this point has been connected so keep an eye out.

Additionally, Disney+ has gone ahead and revealed the plot synopsis for Episode 7. Debrah Chow serves as the director for this episode (she was also in charge of the current season favorite, Episode 3 “The Sin”). It’s also looks like Giancarlo Esposito‘s character, Moff Gideon, will be introduced since his picture is included in the Episode 7 press materials. The episode synopsis, by the way, is simple but intriguing: “An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.”

The Mandalorian Episode 7 will air on Wednesday, December 18. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on Friday, December 20. For more, check out our illuminating interview with The Mandalorian composer Ludwig Göransson.