A new package has been delivered from a galaxy far, far away, and it includes many gifts related to The Mandalorian. Funko, alongside GameStop, has revealed a new Collector Box featuring different items from their line based on the hit Disney+ sci-fi, drama series. The set includes 2 mystery Pop! bobbleheads, 1 Pop! Keychain, 1 enamel Pop! Pin, and a 4-Pack of iron-on patches. You never know what you're going to get when it comes to the Funko mystery boxes, but if you're a fan of the show, the collectibles can't miss, focusing on the major characters from the latest installment.

The characters available in the mystery rotation are Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder), two versions of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher, voiced by Jon Favreau). They were all relevant to the plot of the third season of The Mandalorian, which explored Djarin's relationship with the cult he was raised in after he failed them by removing his helmet during the finale of the second season. Grogu was meant to leave with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), but Djarin couldn't bare to say goodbye to his son without looking at him with his own eyes.

Unfortunately for Din, his cult doesn't care about how badly he wanted his son to see his face, and the protagonist was sent on the journey of redemption that was highlighted during the first half of the latest season. The Armorer (Emily Swallow) was both a mentor and a leader to Djarin, telling him that he needed to prove that he swam in the Living Waters of Mandalore in order to be forgiven for his transgressions. Realizing that he couldn't go alone and watch over Grogu at the same time, Bo-Katan came to the rescue, getting to Din before a mysterious creature ate him alive.

The Future of The Mandalorian

While a fourth season of The Mandalorian hasn't been confirmed by Lucasfilm, Rick Famuyiwa revealed to Collider that the next installment could begin filming this year during an interview at last month's Star Wars Celebration Europe. The studio will continue to keep its secrets, as they build a storyline that will go through a couple more television shows before concluding in a movie intended for theatrical release directed by Dave Filoni. Time will tell what will happen when Din and Grogu reach the end of their journey and, hopefully, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) doesn't have a say in their fate.

