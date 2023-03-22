With new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 streaming on Disney+ each week, and Lucasfilm unveiling new must-have products weekly during their Mando Mania celebration, Collider is thrilled to reveal our very own Mandalorian-themed giveaway. If you coveted that insanely cool Logitech Gaming Headset that was announced back in February—now is your chance to win it for yourself.

Logitech's The Mandalorian-themed A30 Wireless Gaming Headset is the perfect addition for any gamer who wants to wear their favorite fandom while they're facing off against galactic foes in Star Wars: Battlefront, or whichever game has captured their attention recently. Since this headset is styled after the iconic imagery of The Mandalorian, the left speaker features the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, while the right speaker showcases the signet of Clan Mudhorn. As you may expect, the color scheme also evokes thoughts of Din's iconic beskar, featuring sleek steel colours with a slight metallic sheen, which pairs nicely with its black accents. This specific headset offers maximum flexibility and mobility with Logitech's pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and 3.5 mm aux connectivity, which allows gamers the freedom to play at their desk, sofa, or a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking to its flexibility, the Logitech G A30 Wireless Gaming Headset The Mandalorian Edition is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android—and it even features simultaneous multi-device connectivity for gamers who switch between platforms. You can also choose between the detachable boom or the built-in mic to customize your audio experience, and ensure that your teammates can always hear you when you're in the midst of an intense battle. Whether you're aiming to play for thirty minutes a day or join in on a marathon run, Logitech has you covered with this headset's 27-hour battery life.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian': The Legend of the Mythosaur, Explained

Mythosaurs, Mandalorins, Oh My!

The third season of The Mandalorian has delivered more Mandalorians than ever before, as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) sets out to find redemption in the Living Waters beneath Mandalore, which puts him back in the good graces of The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and the new covert that was forged from the remaining members of the Children of the Watch. In addition to Din being brought back into the fold in Episode 3, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) found herself initiated into the Mandalorians—seemingly setting up her potential rise, once again, as the rightful heir to Mandalore.

May karma be on your scent like a bounty hunter, and deliver you a victorious win with this giveaway. If you would like to enter for a chance to win this Logitech Gaming Headset, all you have to do is email Collider at thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with your name and address. This contest is only open to residents in the United States. The contest will be open until April 13th at 12 PM ET. After that, we will contact the winner.

Check out the stunning images of the Logitech G A30 Wireless Gaming Headset The Mandalorian Edition below:

9 Images