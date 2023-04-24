While the factor of adorableness is the usual go-to explanation for our world's obsession with the baby versions of beloved characters, there might actually be more to the phenomenon than just that. It could seem as if this whole obsession started with the introduction of Grogu (occasionally referred to as Baby Yoda) in The Mandalorian back in 2019, but even before his grand entrance into the pop culture sphere, we had already been pretty inundated with these miniature characters. The widespread nature of his popularity and cuteness practically spread like wildfire once the first episode dropped, and the thing is, it probably is the reason why that many people signed up for Disney+ when the only real draw at the time was for die-hard Star Wars fans with The Mandalorian. Grogu's inclusion certainly piqued more casual viewers' interest in the series, though the adorableness of one character cannot be entirely responsible for the show becoming as successful as it has become. After all, a baby alien can't do everything.

We Have the Muppet Babies To Thank

One of our culture's first introductions to baby characters came with the 1984 series, Jim Henson's Muppet Babies, as well as the short inclusion of these same, younger characters in The Muppets Take Manhattan. While they first appeared in The Muppets (the comic strip) on January 1, 1984, they soon got their own comic book line, Muppet Babies, in May of 1985. Combine all that with their own television show, and Baby Kermit inducted in a new generation of baby characters, inspiring other series to take the same route as the Muppets did, as we eventually saw with the additions of The Flintstones Kids in 1986 and A Pup Named Scooby-Doo in 1988.

As the years trucked on, more and more babies began to appear across both TV and film. The standouts and most-talked-abouts of blockbuster movies soon became the tiniest of creatures, like Baby Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Baby Dory in Finding Dory. Baby Groot especially made some major contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, proving that baby saplings are just as strong as fully-grown trees.

Let's not forget that Baby Groot was single-handedly able to absolutely wreck (and terrify) quite a few different enemies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with just his root-growing powers. And if that wasn't enough, he also was responsible for planting the bomb that exploded in Ego's (Kurt Russell) brain in the film, saving the universe from his reign. In 2022, Baby Groot even got his own series of five animated shorts on Disney+ titled I Am Groot, which is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, solidifying him as an absolute mainstay in the MCU, as the show has five more animated shorts in production.

The arrival of Grogu in The Mandalorian back in 2019 was the true cherry on top of all of this, as it was also the first time we were seeing a baby Star Wars character depicted with powers strong enough to warrant a full-on kidnapping mission. Things don't seem to be stopping anytime soon when it comes to the incorporation of baby characters, as we're expected to meet Baby Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

'The Mandalorian's Grogu Is Just One of the Many Cute Characters That Demand Our Respect

The true allure of the baby character actually lies within their unlikely abilities to be stronger than those around them, and the underdog trope certainly plays a major role in this. Aside from the obvious fact that it's hard not to root for an adorable tiny tree to take out every single enemy in his path, many of us just simply enjoy rooting for the underdog. We want the unlikely to succeed and beat out their more obvious enemies, and while this is a theme we've seen time and time again in everyday life when it comes to sports, we might not actually be as consciously aware of it as we think.

Here's the thing: baby characters are just as complicated as any of us are. It might appear as if their only real quality is the fact that they're tiny and adorable, but when you actually take stock of the character at hand, multitudes are revealed. Let's take Grogu, for example. At this point, we've lost track of the amount of times that Grogu has knocked out an enemy with the Force, and in Season 3 of The Mandalorian alone, he's saved Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) from being killed more times than we can count.

The Baby Versions of Characters Aren’t Afraid To Be Vulnerable

The physical strength of these characters, however, isn't the only extra thing driving us to root for them. While we might expect a baby character to not have the same sorts of emotional depths that adults hold, many of these characters have shown over time that they feel things just the same as their older friends do—they might just express these feelings a little differently. Baby Dory, for example, was extremely vocal with her feelings of fear after losing sight of her parents in Finding Dory, and though Grogu can't talk just yet, he shows his fear and concern for Djarin's wellbeing each time his quasi-father finds himself in grave danger (which, by the way, is very often).

Just like we, as people, would rather others judge us by who we are than what we look like, baby characters should be afforded that same sort of respect. Sure, they might hook us with how cute they look, but after taking that beat to obsess over said cuteness, it's important to shift our focus to what's actually going on under the surface.

Yes, they've probably sold more Grogu and Mandalorian Funko Pops and other memorabilia than any other Star Wars character over the years, but we're past that point in this present state of time. What might've started out as an easy draw (and an easy buck) for television shows back in the '80s has certainly evolved over the years, as these baby characters are just as much forces to be reckoned with as their adult counterparts.