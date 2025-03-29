The most adorable Force-user in the Star Wars universe just got a brand-new figure. Hot Toys has unveiled a new collectible for Grogu based on his appearance in the first three seasons of The Mandalorian. Hailing from the same species as Yoda, Grogu first appears in the first season of The Mandalorian as a bounty for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), one set for delivery, not elimination. Hot Toys has released a new figure of Grogu to celebrate the little green guy, one that even comes with a newly-developed head sculpt with white fabric hair, a newly-designed body with articulated arms and legs for endless and realistic positioning, a carefully tailored fabric robe, and a cross-body bag that allows any collector to travel with Grogu as a family of two.

Hot Toys just recently celebrated the upcoming release of Andor by giving a new figure to Galen Erso, who is portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Erso has yet to appear in Andor, but he is a central character in Rogue One, the film that inspired Star Wars to tell the prequel story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Hot Toys also kicked off the year by giving another collectible to a Star Wars icon who has still yet to appear in live-action. Darth Malgus got a new Hot Toys figure, and he is famed for his attack on the Jedi Temple in Star Wars Legends. Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren also got a new Hot Toys figure based on her appearance in the first season of Ahsoka, the Rebels spin-off show.

What Do We Know About ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’?

The Mandalorian and Grogu has already wrapped filming and has been set for release on May 22, 2026, but plot details about the film are being kept under wraps. Jon Favreau, creator of the hit Disney+ series that introduced the world to Din Djarin and Grogu, will direct the 2026 Star Wars film, and he wrote the script along with Dave Filoni. Sigourney Weaver has confirmed she will star in The Mandalorian and Grogu, and it’s been reported that Pedro Pascal will also reprise his role. It’s also been reported that Jeremy Allen White will star as Rotta the Hutt in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Grogu Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order from Sideshow.com. Check out the first-look images from the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage on all the latest toys and collectibles.