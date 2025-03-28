Jason Sudeikis has reunited with one of his biggest nemeses after punching him in The Mandalorian Season 1 finale. The Ted Lasso actor spent some time at Galaxy’s Edge this week and paid a visit to The Mandalorian and Grogu. Sudeikis plays one of the two Bike Scout Troopers in the Season 1 finale who kidnaps Grogu and then smacks him in the head when he’s sitting on the back of the bike, but this isn’t common knowledge as he never takes off his helmet. The other Scout Trooper is portrayed by Adam Pally, the Sonic the Hedgehog star who even played Wade Whipple in the Knuckles spin-off series. Sudeikis and Pally join the likes of Daniel Craig, Ben Schwartz, and Karl Urban as famous actors who have played Imperial troopers in Star Wars.

The Mandalorian series on Disney+ has seen all manner of stars featured in big and small roles throughout its three seasons. Pedro Pascal, who was previously known for his role in Narcos, stars in the lead role of Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, with Katee Sackhoff starring alongside him as Bo-Katan Kryze. Sackoff is a Star Wars veteran who played the character in The Clone Wars and Rebels before playing her in live-action for the first time. The late Carl Weathers also stars in The Mandalorian as Greef Karga, with Giancarlo Esposito portraying Moff Gideon. Other names such as Jack Black, Bill Burr, Charles Parnell, and John Leguizamo have also featured in the show over the years. There is no word on a fourth season of The Mandalorian.

Grogu-Puncher Jason Sudeikis Is Returning to His Most Iconic Role

Jason Sudeikis has been in a lot of projects over the years, but perhaps none is more popular than Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ original series that won 13 Emmys during a three-season run. It appeared that Ted Lasso was going to end with Season 3, but a snowball began rolling around a year ago that morphed into the recent report that Ted Lasso has been officially renewed for Season 4 and is aiming to begin production later this year. Sudeikis won two acting awards for his performance in the first and second seasons of the show, and it wasn’t until his third season that he lost the award to Jeremy Allen White for his performance in The Bear.

All episodes of The Mandalorian are now streaming.