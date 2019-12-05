Jon Favreau Plans on ‘The Mandalorian’ Filling in Key ‘Star Wars’ Story Gaps

0

The new Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian, now on Disney+ , is quickly becoming one of the biggest shows airing on television or on a streaming service. Between wondering when the titular Mandalorian bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal will ever take his helmet off to cooing over Baby Yoda (known on the show as “The Child”), it’s hard not to get hyped for new episodes to see where the story will take us next. For series creator Jon Favreau, the question of where The Mandalorian story is going is very much on his mind right now as he writes and preps Season 2.

With four episodes already out on Disney+, it could be argued The Mandalorian‘s big, overarching story has yet to appear, which could be worrisome — unless you’re Favreau or co-producer Dave Filoni. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Favreau opened up about what’s next for The Mandalorian and, in the process, assuaged any fears we might have about what’s coming down the pike.

I’m putting a lot of effort working with Dave Filoni to figure out what the overarching story is and the storyline for all these characters and what the world is like. We want to make sure that we have a road map, because we’re also a puzzle piece that fits into a larger Star Wars universe that has a lot of other movies and a lot of other projects, and we want to make sure we’re consistent with them.

Favreau continued, reminding us readers that because of the time period of The Mandalorian (it takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi), there is a lot of narrative ground to cover within the Star Wars canon before we get to the current trilogy that is set to end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He explains:

We have a good 25-year patch of road [in the Star Wars canon] that nobody is exploring right now, and it’s the most interesting time for me as a storyteller to explore — the time after the fall of the empire and before the resurgence of the darker forces.

While Favreau doesn’t necessarily give specifics here, it’s heartening to see he is, in fact, focused on the future. Helping to situate The Mandalorian more completely in the Star Wars canon will no doubt yield exciting results, especially as we see his and Filoni’s minds plot out how to connect the bigger dots.

New episodes of The Mandalorian arrive every Friday on Disney+.