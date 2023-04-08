The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze, reveals that each series episode takes more than four times longer than other TV shows to shoot. During an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub during the Star Wars Celebration event, Sackhoff also talked about how she expects fans to react to The Mandalorian’s Season 3 finale.It shouldn’t be surprising that a single episode of The Mandalorian takes much more work than other TV shows. After all, the series is part of the Star Wars universe, frequently praised for using groundbreaking technology to bring alien planets and entire civilizations to life. In addition, since the adventures of lead bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) take him all across a galaxy far, far away, the show demands a lot of coordination between the team on set and the crew working to create digital scenarios from behind computer screens. Still, it’s surprising to learn that each episode of The Mandalorian takes as long as four or five regular TV episodes to shoot. As Sackhoff tells us:

“You know, in television, a regular episode is about eight days, seven days. An episode of The Mandalorian is like 35. So it's a lot, it's a lot of days. If we're shooting eight episodes it takes over six months to do, and they're going at the same time. So it's a lot. It's a lot of days.”

All that hard work pays off, as The Mandalorian became so popular that it ushered a new Star Wars era on Disney+. Thanks to the series' success, Lucasfilm already released the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, a series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi and the critically acclaimed Andor. And there's a lot more to come, with Ahsoka getting her own spinoff series and The Acolyte taking us back to the times of the High Republic.

In addtion, we asked Sackhofff what the fan reactions will be after The Mandalorian Season 3 finale ends. She told us:

"I think that they will feel like it all made sense."

Bo-Katan’s Journey in Season 3 of The Mandalorian

After voicing Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, Sackhoff made the jump to live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian. In Season 3, Bo-Katan becomes an ally to Din Djarin as they try to unite Mandalorians scattered across the galaxy to rebuild their civilization. In the series' latest episode, Bo-Katan officially becomes the wielder of the Darksaber, a legendary weapon that makes her worthy of taking over Mandalore's throne. Hopefully, by the end of Season 3 will finally learn if Din and Bo-Katan succeed in their mission and what lies in their future. New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 come to Disney+ every Wednesday. Episode 7 premiered during Star Wars Celebration, so watch out for spoilers.