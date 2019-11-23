Watch: ‘The Mandalorian’ Trailer Recreated with Legos & Stop-Motion

0

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Disney+ original series The Mandalorian rules so incredibly hard. The first three episodes of Season 1 have taken pop culture by storm, renewing our interest in the world of Star Wars, making us clamor for more Baby Yoda by the minute, and introducing us to new parts of the galaxy.

Earlier this week, Brick Force Studios gift The Mandalorian fans with even more goodness in the form of a Lego-ified recreation of one of the trailers for the Jon Favreau-created, Pedro Pascal-starring series. While the trailer is made much more twee and a lot less gritty thanks to the use of Legos throughout, the Brick Force Studios team did a genius recreation of the trailer and made sure to get all of the details just right. Among the highlights from the trailer are all of the Lego Stormtrooper helmets on pikes, the overhead shots of Mando’s ship flying over the desert expanse of Arvala-7, a Lego version of Werner Herzog, and Mando presenting his carbonite-frozen prisoners.

Brick Force Studios is no stranger to recreating big pop culture setpieces and trailers with the combined powers of Legos and stop-motion animation. A quick peruse of their YouTube channel reveals they’ve also tackled the scary opening scene of 2017’s IT, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer, and — believe it or not — the Joker trailer. If the Mandalorian Lego trailer sparked your interest, you’ll want to check these other videos out, too.

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+ with new episodes released every Friday. For more on the world of The Mandalorianexplainer on the titular bounty hunter’s gear, check out our . Watch the full Lego-ified trailer recreation below: