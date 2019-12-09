The Funniest ‘Mandalorian’ Jokes and Memes of the Week

0

“This is the way.” This creed could be used in reference to two things: The refrain-like code of conduct shared by The Mandalorian and his fellow mask-wearing warriors. And the way to encapsulate the Internet’s many makers and purveyors of dank-ass memes. If there’s a piece of content disseminated, the Internet will churn it all up into deliciously funny meme sausage. And Chapter 5 of The Mandalorian, “The Gunslinger,” is no exception.

From the ongoing too-cute-for-words-ness of Baby Yoda, to the episode’s depiction of Toro Calican (Jake Cannavale) as a romcom villainous douche, the Internet has poked and prodded at “The Gunslinger” at more angles than a Dave Filoni-directed episode. Now, for your viewing pleasure, enjoy some of the best Mandalorian goofs, gags, and memes we’ve got. For more on The Mandalorian, check out the questions we have after chapter five. Plus, how to get your own Baby Yoda toys — or make your own.

Working hard on my “The Mandalorian” spec script… pic.twitter.com/IggrqjhkxK — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) December 6, 2019

The Mandalorian. pic.twitter.com/Tk2bI6TjQH — erica durance thinks i’m gorgeous (@theoceanblooms) December 9, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/PoDkhPMlLr — linc (@lincnotfound) December 9, 2019

Me: I wish there was more plot to The Mandalorian. Also me: I'd happily watch an entire episode of Baby Yoda waddling around, eating, sleeping, cooing, or whatever he wants to do. pic.twitter.com/6mzg1d3r9K — Astrid Scholte – The Vanishing Deep – 3/3/20 (@AstridScholte) December 7, 2019

Let’s Talk About Sex by Salt n Pepa feat. Pedro Pascal: because apparently this is what I do while waiting for the next episode of the mandalorian. pic.twitter.com/gJgYpZQFCm — Monica (@pajamasecrets) December 8, 2019

This guy looks like he's moments away from telling the whole school he hooked up with Julia Stiles. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/MNj75lYY9G — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) December 8, 2019

i love the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/V5jp4p7HRe — ric (@fuhreec) December 8, 2019

My thoughts on The Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/5S1eHnB97J — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) December 8, 2019

people saying baby yoda is the cutest star wars character like salacious b. crumb doesn’t even exist 😒 pic.twitter.com/jj5ZbOvaJ3 — Danny Gonzalez (@dannygonzalez) December 8, 2019

Baby Yoda listens to Wannabe – Spice Girls pic.twitter.com/nQNHX9UzeB — Baby Yoda Listens To (@YodaListensTo) December 9, 2019

Me trying to stay relevant on Twitter while having watched precisely none of The Mandalorian. pic.twitter.com/yxwG1IyoGg — ム (@mhtanoli) December 8, 2019