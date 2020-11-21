If you’re going to move The Force into the realm of science, you may as well go all the way.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian, Season 2, Episode 4, "The Siege."]

One of the most controversial aspects of the Star Wars prequel trilogy was the introduction of midi-chlorians. In the previous Star Wars movies, The Force and Jedi were a mystical order. The Force was a spiritual power that special people could tap into, but it connected everything together. But in The Phantom Menace, we’re told that the reason certain people can interact with The Force is because of midi-chlorians. Here’s how Qui-Gon Jinn explains it:

“Midi-chlorians are a microscopic life form that resides within all living cells… Without the midi-chlorians, life could not exist, and we would have no knowledge of the Force. They continually speak to us, telling us the will of the Force. When you learn to quiet your mind, you'll hear them speaking to you.”

As far as storytelling goes, that’s kind of a bummer, as it moves The Force from the realm of the mythical to the realm of the scientific. But science is now partially where The Force resides, and while the Sequel Trilogy made a point to simply ignore midi-chlorians and get back to communicating directly with The Force, The Mandalorian is trying to turn lemons into lemonade with its overarching plotline.

We’ve known that the remnants of The Empire, and specifically Moff Gideon, are trying to capture The Child (aka Baby Yoda). In this past week’s episode, “The Siege," we learned their plan. They took some of Baby Yoda’s blood to create test subjects, and those test subjects did not survive. We can only speculate on who or what those test subjects are: They could be attempted clones of The Emperor, perhaps the basis for Snoke, or maybe they’re just Force-sensitive clone troopers. A misshapen organism in a vat of liquid doesn’t really tell us too much.

Image via Disney+

The larger point is that The Mandalorian has taken midi-chlorians (or the “M-count” as the scientist refers to it, so that no one actually has to say “midi-chlorians”), and tried to turn them into a positive plot point. And to be fair, midi-chlorians now have far more value in a post-Return of the Jedi world than they do in the Prequel Trilogy. There aren’t many Jedi left, so someone like The Child is obviously a valuable asset, especially if you’re going to turn more from the realm of the spiritual/mythological (where The Mandalorian has never been that comfortable) and more towards the “scientific,” where you can take a midi-chlorian rich creature and use its blood to your own ends.

Of course, The Empire will never succeed in this endeavor beyond resurrecting the Emperor or creating Snoke, and even if they do, I doubt it would kill Baby Yoda because if you kill Baby Yoda, you can’t sell more Baby Yoda toys. And that would be the real tragedy.

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere Fridays on Disney+.

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Crown' Season 4: Olivia Colman Teases the Queen vs. Thatcher, Acting with Gillian Anderson 'The Crown' Season 4 will feature one of its biggest face-offs ever.